Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior defensive back recruit Johnny Schmitt (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) over this past weekend decided to make his college decision and has accepted a preferred walk on roster spot from the University of Illinois. Schmitt, who was recently named as al all conference selection discusses his college decision here.

"I just could not pass up the opportunity to stay at home and play for my in state school at Illinois for the next four years," Schmitt said. "I had a lot of different college offers and options and I looked hard at things and Illinois was just the best opportunity for me so I gave them my commitment."

Schmitt pointed towards a handful of key factors which led to his commitment to the University of Illinois.

"The coaching staff at Illinois really believes in me. They have been super supportive of me all along and it's an opportunity for me to go in and compete and earn a scholarship. I'm also excited to be able to play with my good friend Pat (St. Rita DE Pat Farrell) at Illinois. Illinois overall is just a great fit for me both on the field and in the class room. Illinois offers a top notch education and my goal has been to always play at the highest level possible."

So which other schools did Schmitt consider before committing to Illinois?

"I had a great visit to Wisconsin and they also made me really consider them really hard. Wisconsin is a good school and a good program, but overall Illinois just feels like the best overall for for me. I also added recent offers from Western Illinois and Holy Cross so other schools are still recruiting me. I just couldn't pass up a chance to play in the Big Ten and get a great education."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Schmitt?

"The hardest part of the process was just getting my name out there. It's difficult when you know you can play with and against some of the top players and still not get much notice. I just kept working hard and hoped that schools would find me."

Johnny Schmitt is verbally committed to Illinois.