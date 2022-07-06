S Taylor commits to NDSU

Lemont (Ill.) senior safety recruit Noah Taylor (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) was able to take part in the North Dakota State three day camp earlier this summer, added a scholarship offer from the Bison a few days later and gave North Dakota State his verbal commitment earlier this week. Taylor discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I went to North Dakota State for it's big three day camp and it went really well and they offered me a few days after the camp," Taylor said. "I made a pretty quick decision once they offered me the scholarship. I loved it when I was at NDSU and I'm just very excited about my decision."

Taylor pointed towards a handful of key factors which led him to his college commitment to the NDSU Bison.

"The three day camp at North Dakota State was pretty intense and it was really more like a four day camp. I was able to see the campus, all the facilities at NDSIU along with getting to know and talk with the coaches quite a bit. Fargo is a great town and I just loved it at NDSU. NDSU is just a great program and school, and the football program is always playing for the National Championship every year. I just had a very cool camp experience and visit to NDSU and again once they offered it was a quick decision on my part. I knew that if they would offer me a scholarship, I would be heading to Fargo and NDSU for college."

So which other schools did Taylor, who was offered and recruited by the Bison as a strong safety/outside linebacker recruit consider before committing to the NDSU Bison?

"My Top 3 schools including NDSU, Illinois State and also South Dakota State. I made visits to all three schools in person and those other schools had some good things to offer. .Yet the overall package that NDSU has to offer along with the overall fit for me at NDSU was just too hard to pass up. NDSU really set themselves apart from every other school and that's why I committed."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Taylor?

"Having to call up the other coaches and telling them I was going to another school instead was really hard. You build up good relationships with the coaches and it was not easy to tell them no."

Taylor is also thrilled to have completed his recruiting process this summer.

"I can just go out and focus on my senior season without having to worry about recruiting. The timing for making my decision was also right for mw. I was hoping to just have the option to commit this summer at first but I was willing to wait it out if the early offers didn't come right away."

Taylor is now the third known State of Illinois pledge for the North Dakota State Bison, joining Warren Township three star ranked DB Jailen Duffie and Neuqua Valley two star ranked ATH Grant Larkin.

Noah Taylor is verbally committed to North Dakota State.



