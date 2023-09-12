Yorkville (Ill.) junior safety prospect Luke Zook (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has been a name to watch for the Foxes and head coach Dan McGuire over the past year plus. Zook on Saturday made a game day visit to Northern Illinois University and breaks down his visit impressions and much more in this recruiting update.

"I had a really nice visit to NIU on Saturday for the game against SIU," Zook said. "I've visited NIU once before but that was just as a student. This time was the first visit I made as a recruit."

Zook filled us in on what stood out to him after his Saturday game day visit to NIU.

"NIU has really great football facilities and I was able to tour the facilities along with getting to talk with some of the coaches at NIU. I was able to be on the field for pre game warm ups then went into the stands to watch the game. Overall outside of NIU losing the game it was a great day and a great visit. The NIU coaches said that they hope to stay in contact with me and to keep sending them my game video."

Does Zook have any additional college game day visit plans?

"I've gotten game day invitations from North Dakota State, Miami of Ohio and also UPenn. I'm going to look into getting out to Miami of Ohio for a game and possibly a few others. I made visits last spring to both Wyoming and Colorado State and I also stay in contact with those coaches. I also camped last summer at North Central College, UIndy, Iowa, Lindenwood and the Northwestern showcase and I had great camp experiences at all of those schools. I was able to talk with a lot of coaches and worked with a lot of those coaches as well. I learned a lot from those camps and it was also good to be seen by so many coaches."

Zook, who can and will play multiple positions this season for the Foxes discussed what improvements he's made in his overall game this season.

"I worked really hard on improving my overall speed along with adding more good weight and strength. I've added 20 pounds since last season and now my goal is to maintain the gains during the season."

Look for Zook and the Foxes (1-2) to continue to focus on his team and his season this fall.

"We had a tough loss on Friday, but we are still a young team learning and working hard to get better each week. Everyone is back to work and focused in on getting back to winning games starting this week at (Plainfield) Central."