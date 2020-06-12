Make no mistake about it: Sam Jackson committed to Purdue to play quarterback. And that's a big reason why the Boilermakers got a verbal pledge from the Naperville (Ill.) Central product on Wednesday.

Jackson is the ninth commitment in Purdue's 2021 class--and the first, and likely only, quarterback. The 5-10, 170-pound Chicagoland product is part of a growing trend toward shorter signal-callers, cut from the mold of Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Johnny Manziel, among others.

Jackson had an impressive list of offers, including from schools like Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Missouri and others. He was committed to Minnesota--twice--before flipping to the Boilermakers.