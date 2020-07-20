Sanborn brothers on Butkus Award watch list
Jack Sanborn, a junior middle linebacker at Wisconsin, and his younger brother, Bryan Sanborn, a member of UW's 2021 recruiting, were both placed on the Butkus Award watch list on Monday.
The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation’s best high school, college and professional linebackers.
"When a player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things," according to the web site. "First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America. Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand that this recognition brings a responsibility to serve others by giving back."
Jack Sanborn, who had a team-best 80 tackles last year, was also named to the Bednarik and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists earlier this summer.
Bryan Sanborn, who had a team-high 108 tackles and six sacks last fall at Lake Zurich High School in Illinois, committed to UW last December.
"He's got natural instincts and I think that's probably what his brother had," head coach Ron Planz told BadgerBlitz.com. "Bryan has a natural understanding of football and has the old-school instincts of playing middle linebacker. And once he decides to go, he goes from zero to 60 so quick for his size. I think that makes him great.
"Once he reads the play and decides to go, it's like he's shot out of a cannon. He just flies to where he's going and with his size and speed, it's usually pretty violent when he gets there."
Wisconsin targets Yanni Karlaftis and Jake Ratzlaff were also on the high school watch list.
