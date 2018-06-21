Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception senior three star ranked outside linebacker recruit Khali Saunders (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) just gave Purdue his verbal commitment. Saunders fills us in on his decision here.

"The timing with Purdue for me was everything," Saunders said. "From getting offered to making my visit and just learning more about the school and the football program. Everything just came together for me and I knew in my heart I was ready to commit to Purdue."

Saunders filled us in on why he decided to give the Purdue Boilermakers his verbal commitment.

"The visit to Purdue was great and it's pretty fair to say that the visit was a big selling point for me along with my family. I was able to talk with several of the coaches at Purdue on my visit along with getting to know the guys on the team and the rest of the recruits at Purdue. Head coach Jeff Brohm is only in his second year but they have made some big changes and you can feel that Purdue already has a winning culture. I know that Purdue is going to keep winning and being very successful over the next few years. I wanted to be a part of that success. I also spent like two hours talking with Coach (Nick) Holt for over two hours and it felt like 10 minutes. Coach Holt has a great football mind and we talked about how I would fit into the Purdue defense and what my role would be and the Purdue coaches feel I'll fit in well in the defense. I'm also going come in and work hard and hopefully have a chance to earn early playing time which was also important to me."

Saunders also pointed towards the fit for him at Purdue both on and off the field.

"Purdue is also really big on family and my family is also very important to me on and off the field. I was really sold on Purdue as much off the field as I was with on the field. Purdue offers and believes in community service and giving back and that's something I've always focused on as well. Purdue also offers great academics along with impressive career opportunities and internships. Purdue is just a great fit for me athletically and academically."

Saunders at first wasn't planning to stay in the Midwest for college but his Purdue visit changed his mind.

"I was always looking to go father away from home for college. The visit was great at Purdue and I just started to realize that staying closer to home also has it's advantages. I've lived in this area my while life so it's not like I'm not used to the climate. Purdue overall is located in a great town and area and it just felt like home. It will also be great for my friends and my family. They can come to my games and still be pretty close to home."

So why did Saunders make his decision still relatively early in the process?

"Again it's all about the timing. Purdue just all came together for me at the right time and I just didn't want to let such a great chance slip away."

Khali Saunders is verbally committed to Purdue.

