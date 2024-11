NAPERVILLE, Ill. - With Northwestern on a bye this week, I had the chance to check out some IHSA football and went to see No. 10 Palatine (Ill.) Fremd and 2026 QB commit Johnny O’Brien take on No. 7 Naperville Central in the Class 8A playoffs.

Central escaped by the skin of their teeth, 31-28, but O’Brien more than proved his mettle with a school-record 464 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Here’s my breakdown of O’Brien’s career game.