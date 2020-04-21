News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-21 11:36:47 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC schools targeting four-star WR Dominic Lovett

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Four-star East St. Louis wide receiver Dominic Lovett has seen his offer list grow significantly in the last month thanks exclusively to schools from the Southeastern Conference, which now make up ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}