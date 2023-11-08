The NCAA has finally announced new guidelines for reinstatement for student-athletes involved in wagering on teams at their school. Unfortunately, in an about-face from proposed changes in October, the new guidelines will not return currently-suspended Iowa senior defensive tackle Noah Shannon to the field of competition.

Per the NCAA:

Effective immediately, reinstatement guidelines for student-athletes who wager on teams at their school — excluding their own team — will start at requiring one season of ineligibility and a loss of one year of eligibility. Student-athletes will also be required to participate in sports wagering rules and prevention education as a condition of reinstatement. Previous guidelines, as approved in June, prescribed permanent ineligibility for those cases. The adjusted guidelines may be applied to cases in which student-athletes are currently serving suspensions related to wagering on a different team at their own school that were reported on or after May 2, 2023.

The previous punishment for student-athletes charged with wagering on teams (other than their own) at their own school was permanent loss of eligibility; now it will be one year of eligibility. That's little comfort to Shannon, who had just one year of eligibility remaining after returning to Iowa for his sixth and final season back in January.

Shannon had returned to practice during the rule review process, and coaches and teammates were raving about his performance as he awaited the final word — though head football coach Kirk Ferentz had already begun throwing water on the fire.

"None of us are getting our hopes up too high based on the way things go with the NCAA," Ferentz said Tuesday. "It would be great to get him back. He's a tremendous young person. He started practicing here a couple weeks ago, looks great. It would be great."

The updated guidelines mark (for now) the end of a saga that has cost Shannon his final year at Iowa and put the actions of student-athletes at Iowa and Iowa State under a microscope as a result of an investigation by the state of Iowa in sports-wagering — an investigation that has not been duplicated by any other state in the country.

The newly-announced guidelines are significantly stricter than what was being discussed by the NCAA around reform to the reinstatement guidelines a month ago:

Draft concepts under consideration include:

* On a first offense, eliminate penalties that result in student-athletes being withheld from competition — regardless of the dollar value of the wagers and including bets placed on other sports at a student-athlete's school — and require education on sports wagering rules and prevention.

* On a second offense, potentially involve withholding penalties, depending on the dollar value of the bet(s) in question.

* On a third or subsequent offense, resulting penalty could be a loss of one full season of eligibility.

Those guidelines suggested the elimination of penalties that result in a loss of eligibility or being withheld from competition on a first offense. A second offense might "potentially involve withholding penalties," depending on the amount of the bets involved.

However, it seems likely that those "withholding penalties" would involve only the loss of a few games rather than the entire season, given that the guidance for third and subsequent offenses specifically calls out "loss of one full season of eligibility" as a penalty.