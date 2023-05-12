Michigan is heading into a situation for the first time in a very long time where there is no debate in who the starting quarterback is going to be heading into the season. Everyone in the program is well aware that J.J. McCarthy is QB1 and everyone knows that he's the leader of the program.

After a successful season of being a starter, there is still plenty of areas that he and his coaching staff would like to see improve.

Those improvement processes are already underway, as offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has noticed significant growth from his quarterback since the season ended abruptly for the Wolverines.

"First thing, his confidence. He was always a quiet confident kid. Now, you can see it exuded in the way he just walks around," Moore said on the recent episode of the In the Trenches podcast. "The way he approaches the film room, the way he walks on the field. The way he walks out of the huddle or he looks to the sideline for a play, the dude just looks like he's dynamic. Just in the way he approaches everything. He always had the arm talent and the strength and all that. What he's done now with his body, he's started to form his body even more. Mentally, into the game, he knows the playbook like we do. When a quarterback does that, he's always around. If he's not in class, he's here.

"When a quarterback starts doing that, especially a starter, that really changes the game. From a leadership standpoint, you start to take that ownership. We've got so many good leaders on our team and you don't want too many guys to be talking but I always told him, as a quarterback, you have the trump card to get it how you want it to be done."

From now until the season, there is more the coaching staff are seeing McCarthy work on to become a better player and leader for a team that is aiming for the ultimate prize.

If he continues to work on his confidence and the belief he has in himself, Moore sees a very bright future for his junior quarterback.

"I think just trusting himself, trusting his progression and trusting all that," Moore said. "I think just go through them just like he did in the spring. You really saw that in the spring carryover from the fall. Sometimes, you felt like we was out there making plays. Now, he's going through the progressions, going through the reads, knowing exactly where the ball is going to go. He's on time with his feet and everything looks so comfortable for him. He looks kind of like he's in a video game. Just excited to watch him do that and continue to do that as he goes through fall."