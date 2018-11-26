Illinois High School Football FANS! With the basketball season here, now is the time to stock up on your favorite college gear.

With an annual subscription to EDGYTIM.com, get a $99 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop.

SIGN UP HERE: https://edgytm.com/99Cyber

Promo Code: 99Cyber

Valid starting Monday, 12:01 AM CT Nov 26th and will stay valid only while supplies last!