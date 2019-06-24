Singleton Wraps Visits, Mulls Next Move
The top list for Warren Township (Ill.) three-star defensive tackle Willis Singleton Jr. has expanded a bit. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting closer to a decision. Singleton initially releas...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news