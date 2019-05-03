Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy junior defensive end recruit Jacob Snell (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock rise steadily this spring including Snell adding several new offers including another Mid American Conference offer from Bowling Green. Snell checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and offers here.

"It's been pretty exciting lately when it comes to my recruiting" Snell said. "I added offers recently from Eastern Kentucky, EIU, Holy Cross along with Bowling Green. I visited Bowling Green a few weeks ago and had a great visit and we've been seeing a lot of college coaches in school."

Snell filled us in on his recent offer and visit to Bowling Green.

"I went and visited Bowling Green a few weeks ago and the visit went well. My Mom and I went and we had a chance to visit Bowling Green and we stayed nearly the whole day visited them. I had a really good first visit. I had a chance to see the Bowling Green spring game and unfortunately the weather wasn't very good so they played it inside. The coaches at Bowling Green pulled me aside and that's when they decided to offer me. Bowling Green had been staying in touch with me a lot so I wasn't totally surprised with the offer. I had a good talk with head coach Scott Loeffler and overall I had a great visit. I would say that the overall high intensity of the spring game and practice is what stood out to me. The Bowling Green coaches ran a great practice and scrimmage and everyone was on the same page."

Snell has also continued to see more and more college coaches in school so far this spring.

"It's been busy at school with college coaches coming into school. Lately we've seen the coaches from Ohio, EIU, Eastern Michigan, Boston College and North Dakota along with several other schools. The coaches all seem to come in at different times during the day and it's been exciting to see who comes in every day."

So what's up next for Snell?

"I'm looking at my summer plans right now. I'm thinking about going to a few local college camps like Northwestern or North Central College this summer along with focusing on my own team's camp."

Snell is also planning to look harder at his recruiting and college options after the spring evaluation period concludes.

"I'm going to just look harder at everything once the spring evaluation period ends. I'm still very open for right now but I'll look harder at everything soon."

Jacob Snell has multiple scholarship offers.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today