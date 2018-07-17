Streamwood (Ill.) senior defensive end recruit Elijah Beach (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) had a strong summer camp showing and has a handful of scholarship offers along with recruiting attention from several schools. Beach checks in and breaks down what's next in his recruiting process here.

"The summer has been going well," Beach said. "We are in team camp this week and everyone is working hard and the coaches are also making sure everyone is ready to go this season."

Beach recapped his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I have offers now from Missouri Western, North Dakota and also Western Illinois. I've also been in touch with SIU, Indiana State, Wyoming and a few other schools. The schools that haven't offered me said that they want to see some of my early season game video."

Beach also made a weekend visit to Western Illinois.

"I was able to get out to visit Western Illinois on Sunday with my family and I had a great visit. WIU is just a great school and I really like the coaches. WIU also has a really good team along with having a nice campus and facilities. WIU is recruiting me as a defensive end and they see me as more of a rush end for them. WIU is very interested in me and they are trying hard to get me to commit soon."

Does Beach have any additional visits planned for this summer?

"I'm set to head out to North Dakota for a camp next week along with getting to visit them. North Dakota has been recruiting me for a long time now and I'm excited to just get out and see what they have to offer."

Beach is also not in any hurry to make a college decision for now.

"I'm not in a real big hurry right now. I want to just look at all of my offers and options and make sure I'm making the best decision I can for myself. I still feel like I won't decide anything until after the season but that could also change."

