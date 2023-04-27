So you're the Green Bay Packers, and you've drafted Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness! Congratulations on a big day here in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. You're sure to have questions, and we here at Go Iowa Awesome are here to answer them for you.

Why Didn't He Start?

It's unusual to see a player at any position declare for the NFL Draft before he starts a single game — especially in his first season of eligibility, with a starting role awaiting him on the Hawkeye front line this season. Nonetheless, on an elite college defense with a robust rotation, the distinction between starter and reserve is increasingly irrelevant — Van Ness ended up playing over half of Iowa's snaps in 2022, and his 55% of snaps played was best among defensive ends on the team (though that includes some snaps on the interior as well). Ultimately, what it comes down to more than anything is that head coach Kirk Ferentz rarely "benches" starting upperclassmen if he doesn't have to, and that was the dynamic in place here.

So What's He Good At?

Van Ness is a physical specimen at 6'5" and 272 pounds, with the athleticism to run a 4.58 40 amid a strong NFL combine showing. He's not being drafted on pure potential, either; even on a stacked, experienced Iowa defensive line, Van Ness led or tied for the team lead in sacks (7, 6.5) in both of his seasons on the field for the Hawkeyes, and his combined total of 19.5 tackles-for-loss are the most of any Hawkeye over those two years. By playing both defensive end and tackle — productively — Van Ness proved himself to be especially difficult for blockers to handle one-on-one at multiple gaps and situations, and he blocked a pair of punts in 2022 as well. Van Ness' plus-level athleticism should be especially valuable at the next level, as his ability to stunt and scramble to open gaps will help erase opportunities for improvising quarterbacks to use their mobility to generate yards on the scramble.

What Needs Improving?

Van Ness is still a few months shy of his 22nd birthday, and spent just three years playing college ball (one of those a redshirt season). As such, his skills will need some level of refinement, especially against the best tackles the league has to offer. His hand-fighting has not progressed to the point that, say, the Brothers Bosa were offering out of Ohio State. Accordingly, he's now officially a mid-first round pick as opposed to top-3 like them, even as his athleticism is not far off from that elite level. Indeed, Van Ness has the size, strength and speed to hang with just about any offensive lineman, but he hasn't been asked to set an edge or keep blockers from reaching the next level as much as some coaches may like. As such, he's not yet the type of situational "Swiss Army Knife" that demands to be on the field for all three (or four) downs, but that's more of a developmental goal than a bridge too far for the young lineman.

What's a Realistic Standard of Success For Him?

An edge rusher drafted this high should have Pro Bowl potential, and Van Ness fits that bill. On eye test alone, Van Ness is a tantalizing addition to the Green Bay DL room, especially with the versatility to go edge or 5-technique in the Packer 3-4, and someone coming from a Kirk Ferentz/Phil Parker defense can be reasonably expected to be coachable enough that his bust potential is pretty low. (You remember how guys like Bryan Bulaga, Mike Daniels and Micah Hyde acclimated themselves to the league, right?) Van Ness will likely rack up sacks as soon as his first or second year in the league, just from cleaning up messes as pass plays break down. But at this level, a defensive end's job responsibilities are much broader than what shows up in the sack column, so the standards of success should be aligned with team goals as much as anything — can the Packer defense limit first downs (and third-down conversions in particular) when Van Ness is on the field vs. when he's off? If that's the case, he's broadening his repertoire and value to the extent that a high-level NFL defensive end ought to. That is absolutely attainable for an end with Van Ness' youth, physical capabilities and coaching history, especially if he stays healthy — and there's no reason, outside of the general grind of an NFL schedule, to believe Van Ness can't do that.

Anything Else We Need to Know?