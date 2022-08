Social media: How Power Five programs tweeted out offers

The first day of official offers going out was Aug. 1 and every year we take a look at how social media and creative departments across the Power Five schools present those on Twitter. Here’s a look at the 2023 class:

Note: Oklahoma State had not released graphics as of midday Monday.

*****

RECRUITING RUMOR MILL: Summer visits winding down

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

*****