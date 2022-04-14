Sources: Purdue will hire Louisville assistant as special teams coordinator

Purdue will hire Karl Maslowski as special teams coordinator/assistant linebackers coach, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Maslowski was a senior special teams quality control coach at Louisville since 2019. He will replace Marty Biagi, who left in February to coach special teams at Ole Miss.

Maslowski's hire completes Jeff Brohm's sixth staff. Maslowski is one of five new assistants, joining David Elson (linebackers), Ashton Youboty (cornerbacks), Ryan Wallace (tight ends/assistant offensive line) and Garrick McGee (receivers).



Maslowski has nine years of experience as a special teams coordinator. He came to Louisville from Northern Michigan, where he spent six seasons (2013-18). He worked as the running backs and tight ends coach, while also directing the special teams units in 2017-18.



He started his career at NMU in 2013, coaching linebackers and special teams. Prior to his time at Northern Michigan, Maslowski worked three seasons at his alma mater Western Kentucky, coaching the linebackers in 2010-11 and coordinating special teams in 2012.

