{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 06:15:00 -0600') }} football

State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Illinois

With Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2022 class.

Today, we continue with Illinois, a constant for the Badgers due to its geographical location.

Four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks.

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Inoke Breckterfield (no longer on staff), Jon Budmayr

Number of Illinois athletes on the current roster (including the 2021 class): 8

Number of known offers extended in Illinois in 2022 class: 3

Hotspot: Bolingbrook

Notable past recruits from Illinois: O'Brien Schofield, Scott Tolzien, Kraig Appleton, Jon Budmayr, Warren Herring, Dan Voltz, Garret Dooley, Troy Fumagalli, TJ Edwards, David Edwards, Kendric Pryor, Jack Sanborn, Izayah Green-May, Dylan Barrett and Bryan Sanborn, among others.

Top five (realistic) priorities in Illinois

premium-icon
