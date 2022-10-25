When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

When Malik Elzy committed to Cincinnati in July, he cited the move to the Big 12 definitely helping, plus his relationship with the coaching staff.

The Bearcats were coming off an epic run to the College Football Playoff and early this season the four-star receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon has seen an offense average nearly 37 points per game.

But it was not enough. In recent days, the No. 3 prospect in the Illinois state rankings and the No. 19 receiver in the 2023 class backed off his pledge to the Bearcats and reopened his recruitment.

Illinois has always been a potential flip possibility and the Illini never backed off recruiting Elzy, who could see a major turn in that program this season as they’re ranked No. 18 nationally and sitting at 6-1 heading into the Nebraska game this weekend.

Cincinnati did everything it could to keep Elzy in the class but the four-star decided to reopen things as Illinois, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and others could get involved.