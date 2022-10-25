Sting Factor: Malik Elzy's decommitment from Cincinnati
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
THE STORYLINE
When Malik Elzy committed to Cincinnati in July, he cited the move to the Big 12 definitely helping, plus his relationship with the coaching staff.
The Bearcats were coming off an epic run to the College Football Playoff and early this season the four-star receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon has seen an offense average nearly 37 points per game.
But it was not enough. In recent days, the No. 3 prospect in the Illinois state rankings and the No. 19 receiver in the 2023 class backed off his pledge to the Bearcats and reopened his recruitment.
Illinois has always been a potential flip possibility and the Illini never backed off recruiting Elzy, who could see a major turn in that program this season as they’re ranked No. 18 nationally and sitting at 6-1 heading into the Nebraska game this weekend.
Cincinnati did everything it could to keep Elzy in the class but the four-star decided to reopen things as Illinois, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and others could get involved.
LOCAL REACTION
If you’re UC, this one really stings. Assistant coaches Gino Guidugli and Mike Brown, but really the entire staff, poured everything into the recruitment of Elzy. Early this summer, when the Bearcats had a flurry of commitments to crack into the top five of Rivals’ team rankings, Elzy was the centerpiece. The UC offense is one that can really put up some big numbers from its receivers, like what Tyler Scott has done this season. With his size and ability, Elzy could have done even more.
The Bearcats still have Ayden Greene, who the staff believes is massively underrated, but from a national standpoint, losing your bell cow and highest-rated commit definitely hurts. - Jason Stamm, BearcatReport.com
Sting factor: 8
NATIONAL REACTION
Cincinnati wide receiver commits Ayden Greene and Ty Perkins are having strong senior seasons and the Bearcats have two really talented tight ends pledged as well so there are a lot of playmakers to go around but losing Elzy still hurts. He has great playmaking ability, can stretch the field and beating numerous Power Five programs for him was a major step in the right direction for the Bearcats.
It’s not the end of the world though. Coach Luke Fickell and his staff are phenomenal talent evaluators and squeeze every ounce of potential from players so many other receivers could still come on board and make a significant impact. Elzy in the class would have been big but Cincinnati still has the No. 21 class in the country so one player’s decision to go elsewhere shouldn’t detract from the success the Bearcats have had on the trail. - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
Sting factor: 7