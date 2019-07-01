Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Devyn Suggs (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was able to add his first FBS scholarship offer late last week when Ball State contacted Suggs and extended him a scholarship offer. Suggs checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, offers and remaining summer travel plans here.

"Ball State and I have established a good relationship since the spring," Suggs said. "So when they contacted me and offered a scholarship I wasn't completely surprised, but it still is a really good feeling to get an offer from them."

Suggs, who was offered by Ball State as a quarterback recruit discussed his impressions of the Ball State Cardinals.

"The coaches from Ball State came into school and have seen me thrown three times in person. The Ball State staff saw me throw in the spring then they also saw me throw at the Northwestern Showcase camp. I've also made visits to Ball State a handful of times already. My Dad (Shafer Suggs) played for Ball State back in the mid to late 1970's and he was a high NFL draft pick after his career at Ball State. It's pretty cool feel to get an offer from my Dad's alma matter. I definitely will look hard and consider Ball State quite a bit this summer and it's a great opportunity."

Suggs also has a few upcoming July visits in mind.

"I'm done with the college camps this summer. I'm planning to visit Cornell for a visit in July and I'm also planning to go and visit Columbia as well sometime this month."

Does Suggs have a time frame in mind for making his college decision?

"My main goal is to have made my college decision by the end of the summer. I'm hoping to have everything squared away before the start of my senior season. I have a lot to consider and I also have some unique offers and opportunities. I have scholarship offers and roster spot offers from Ball State, Columbia, Cornell, Yale, Lafayette and Holy Cross."

Suggs is also on a small break from his tam camp this week.

"We are on a break now and we report back after the 4th of July holiday. Team camp has been going well so far. We have a nice young team and everyone is working hard.:

