Survey: Top prospects give recruiting advice to coaches

Every coach has a different approach to recruiting. Some like to stay in constant communication, others take a more laid-back approach. Some coaches try to push, hoping for an early commitment, others let the prospect take their time and find out what is best from them. There are many ways to approach the recruiting process and what works with one recruit may turn off another recruit. Rivals.com has turned the tables on the discussion. Over the past two days we asked top-flight prospects what advice they’d give college coaches on how to become better recruiters. Their responses addressed various topics and can be found below.

The advice: "The biggest advice I’ll give is don’t blow up the kid's phone while he’s on other visits and don’t talk down on other schools. Your recruiting pitch shouldn’t be how one school is bad for him or her; instead it should be how you can develop that kid if he or she chooses your school."

The advice: "The biggest advice I would give them is, show me you really want me when Sept. 1 hits. Also keep it straight up with me, what my role will be when I get there, and how you will use me on the field."

The advice: "I would say that when you go and visit a school, that getting some of the current players around the recruits is an awesome experience. I always appreciate it when I get to talk to the current players."

The advice: "My advice to a coach would definitely be to just stand out. Stop asking the same old questions every other coach asks. Of course you want to know certain things but, asking about the littlest things will really catch a kid's eye."

The advice: "Main advice I would give is quality over quantity. You can text a recruit everyday and get on his nerves, but if you can talk once a week about good stuff, I feel that’s when I can click with a coach."

The advice: "Know the player outside of the game. Yes you want them to come play football for y’all, but being able to relate and connect to them outside of that is just as important."

The advice: "When it comes to recruitment and advice to college coaches, I would say it’s important to let the athlete enjoy the recruitment process – visits, official visits, camps, etc. It’s part of the process that all athletes would like the opportunity, if available."

The advice: "I would just say don’t be too aggressive on the recruit they're recruiting, because personally I lose interest in a school when they are really aggressive."

The advice: "I would say stop over texting and calling all day. Just shoot a text to see if I’m free because sometimes we aren't free as athletes. That's when the calls and text messages get lost, because there are too many to respond to. Just give some space and don’t be irritating. That’s what makes athletes not want to talk to you because you're being annoying."

The advice: "Some advice I’d tell the college coaches is to keep it real with the players and try to build a real relationship. Not only as a coach but as a mentor, friend, etc. I also would say keep the communication consistent but try not to overdue it."

