Northwestern is rolling out the purple carpet this weekend for an impressive list of 16 official visitors.

That's a big number by Northwestern standards, and this figures to be the biggest recruiting weekend for the Wildcats this spring.

Head coach David Braun and his staff will host three players who have already committed to the Wildcats and 13 top 2025 targets they would love to see join them. Four of the prospects are offensive linemen, three are defensive backs and there are two each of running backs, wide receivers and defensive linemen.

Once the prospects and their families arrive on Friday, they will tour the campus and facilities, meet the coaches and academic staff, mingle with players and eat a ridiculous amount of food at several upscale restaurants throughout the area. They will leave on Sunday morning.

This is the second straight weekend of official visits for the program. Last weekend's event produced one commit, defensive lineman Mason Mayne, who brought the Wildcats' Class of 2025 to five.

Who's on the guest list this weekend? Find out in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only.




