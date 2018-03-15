Springfield Ill. Sacred Heart Griffin junior quarterback prospect Sam Sweetland (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was able to visit the University of Illinois for a recent Junior Day event. Sweetland checks in and recaps his recent Illinois visit and more in this recruiting update.

"I had a great visit and experience at Illinois," Sweetland said. "I was able to learn more about the school along with more about the football program."

Sweetland filled us in on his impressions from his Illinois Junior Day visit.

"Illinois has a lot to offer and they have awesome facilities already and they are building on even more. I was able to sit and meet with some of the coaches at Illinois including quarterbacks coach Rod Smith plus my recruiting coach Cory Patterson. The Illinois coaches said that they want me to stay in touch and they also want to see how my senior season goes. Illinois could become a possibly walk on opportunity for me and I plan to remain in touch with Illinois. I could definitely see myself going to school at Illinois and playing for the Fighting Illini."

Sweetland has also drawn steady recruiting interest this winter.

"Besides Illinois I'm planning to go visit University of Wisconsin Whitewater soon. I've also heard from Lindenwood, Drake, Holy Cross plus I've had a few DM's from Iowa State along with Ball State and Eastern Michigan. Illinois was my first visit and I'm hoping to get out to see more schools this spring ."

Sweetland has also been focused on his upcoming 2018 senior season.

"I've been focused on just working out with the team and everyone has been getting after it. We bring back 23 seniors and no one forgot how our season ended last year. I've been working on my speed along with just throwing a ton this winter. I really wanted to get faster and quicker this winter and I can feel a difference."

Does Sweetland have a dream school?

"I'm a huge Baker Mayfield fan and I'm also a big Oklahoma fan. I just feel I have a similar body type as Mayfield and he's no question a role model for me."

