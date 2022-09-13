Dino Babers will never forget the 1992 Old Oaken Bucket game.

It’s not because Purdue pulled off an exciting win vs. Indiana. It’s because the then Boilermaker receivers coach had become a father for the second time earlier in the day.

“Had my second child (in West Lafayette), my second daughter there,” said Babers, the head coach at Syracuse. “She was born that morning. I ran through the gates right before the kickoff of the game. So, that's one of those memories. To this day, (my daughter is) like, ‘why is my nickname Old Oaken Bucket Head?’ “

Babers laughs while telling the story. He enjoyed his three seasons as an assistant at Purdue, working on Jim Colletto’s first three staffs from 1991-93. Now, Babers is in his seventh season as Syracuse coach. And he’ll face the Boilermakers on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN2 in Syracuse.

This won’t be the first time Babers and Jeff Brohm have faced each other. In 2014, Bowling Green took on Western Kentucky in Bowling Green in the first game for each coach in their new job. Brohm won that day, taking a 59-31 decision.

“We are familiar with each other,” said Babers. “They beat the crap out of us.”

Added Brohm: "It was a good day for us. Quarterback threw for a ton of yards, bunch of touchdowns, and we put up a bunch of points. I think in that game, their quarterback got hurt who was a really good player, either late in the first quarter or second quarter, and it hurt their team."

This shapes up as an important year for Babers, who has just one winning season as coach of the Orange. A win over Purdue would be a nice boost for Babers’ push for a successful campaign, with SU coming off a 5-7 season. So far, so good for Babers, who is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in ACC.

It has been a long and largely successful march for Babers to becoming head coach at Syracuse. Since leaving Colletto’s staff after the 1993 season, Babers went on to coach at San Diego State, Arizona, Texas A&M, Pitt, UCLA and Baylor.

The 61-year-old Babers made his first mark as a head coach at FCS Eastern Illinois (2012-13), forging another tie to Purdue by replacing long-time EIU coach Bob Spoo, who was a Boilermaker quarterback and assistant coach.

“I love Coach Spoo,” said Babers, who went 19-7 with two Ohio Valley Conference titles in two seasons in Charleston, Ill., with two playoff berths. “He gave me my first full-time job (in 1987 at EIU), made one of the biggest impressions on me. Quality high school coach on the Southside of Chicago, coaching those quarterbacks at Purdue and knowing so much. So much character, the way he carried himself, the way he lived his life.”

While at Eastern Illinois, Babers developed Jimmy Garoppolo, who was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014 and went on to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl.

“They didn't know what they had,” said Babers. “They thought Jimmy Garoppolo was bad and the backup should be the starter. They acted like they wanted me to throw Jimmy Garoppolo off the team.

“I said: ‘Can I at least see him in spring ball? Can at least see him before we throw him off the team?’ First day of spring ball, Jimmy Garoppolo threw the ball five times. And my mouth was wide open. This guy should not be playing I-AA football. There's about 40 to 50 coaches who should have had their butts fired. I said 'this kid is unbelievable' after five passes.”

Babers matriculated to Bowling Green in 2014, where he coached for two seasons, going 18-9 with two bowl bids, two MAC East crowns and one MAC title. In 2015, Babers led the Falcons to a 35-28 win vs. the Boilermakers in Ross-Ade Stadium.

That helped Babers get the Syracuse job in 2016, where he has gone 31-43 overall and 16-35 in the ACC with one bowl bid. Babers’ time at Purdue still resonates.

“I worked as a GA at Arizona State in 1985 for 1986 with Jim Colletto,” said Babers, who worked with Colletto again when both were assistants at UCLA in 2006. “Fond, fond memories. Not only Coach Colletto, because I owe him so much, but watching Gene Keady's basketball practices. I thought that was just classic.”

Babers coaches some good wideouts at Purdue, including Brian Alford, Jermaine Ross, Kirk Olivadotti and Ernest Calloway. He also was part of an offense that featured Mike Alstott.

“Mike was absolutely amazing,” said Babers. “He's one of those guys, he didn't run the fastest 40, he wasn't flashy. But from the minute he stepped on the field, you knew he was different and you knew he was gonna make it. He's an amazing back. (OC) Bobby Turner did a great job with him. Tom Freeman was the offensive line coach. It was a really, really good staff.”