Takeaways from Northwestern's final fall camp press conference
Northwestern had its third media availability of fall camp on Wednesday, featuring interim head coach David Braun, running back Cam Porter, defensive end Sean McLaughlin and wide receiver Cam Johnson.
This is the final media session of fall camp, as next week the Wildcats go into game-week mode.
Here are our takeaways from the press conference:
Braun declined to name the starting quarterback
Braun said that last Saturday's scrimmage went well but didn't publicly disclose a starter at this time. His phrasing seemed to hint that internal discussions have already decided on one quarterback, but but he remained non-committal to the media.
"We've had talks internally and we're really excited about the competition and the depth in that room," he said. "But some of those decisions that we've made, we're choosing to keep in-house at this time."
Braun said the team will hold another scrimmage/mock game this Saturday at Ryan Field as they prepare for the season opener at Rutgers on Sept. 3. Braun made it clear that he wants there to be one starter on this team, though with the athletic skillsets of Brendan Sullivan and Jack Lausch, there may be certain situations where the Wildcats can utilize their talents.
"This team does need a starting quarterback, we need one individual who is our starter," Braun said. "If there's other ways to utilize skill sets in that room then let's tap into that. But we need someone where that's our starting quarterback and the locker room is behind that individual."
Captains should be announced soon
Nine different players have addressed the media these past three weeks, but none have been named captain. In fact, no one has. The Wildcats have taken longer than usual to name their official leaders this season, and Braun said they've done that with a purpose.
"We will name captains," he said. "And we'll be doing that very soon. Something that's been important to our leadership and myself is the way that this team has galvanized and embarked on the month of July and the month of August.
"Intentionally, we've taken some to work through [the captaincy] process and really see not just who is leading on Day 1, but who is leading as we go through the dog days of camp. I know that there are going to be a lot of young men on this roster that get a significant amount of votes."
The team practiced in the heat on purpose
The Wildcats practiced outside at Hucheson Field, rather than inside at the Walter Athletics Center on Wednesday, despite high humidity and temperatures that were already in the 80s. That was intentional as the team prepares for what will likely be warm temperatures in Piscataway, N.J. a week from Sunday.
Braun detailed the precautions they took and conversations he had with the medical and training staffs to get the green light to practice outside.
"The indoor [facility] that we have here is incredible," he said. "We'll continue to utilize it in scenarios where the weather is not gonna allow us to get done what we need to get done, or if we're anticipating good weather for our game.
"But we can anticipate heat at Rutgers, we can anticipate heat at Duke, all things that we haven't experienced very much because of the mild weather due to the lake. Today was a critical piece of our football preparation to get in that heat, getting that humidity and really start to prepare, prepare for what it's going to feel like on on game day."
This wasn't just a gut call from Braun, though. He talked with their medical and training staffs to make sure the players had enough water and rest throughout practice.
"Sometimes it seems like quite a bit of calculus... We not only had conversations about that today, but yesterday," he said. "[We talk about] how we're going to find water breaks and time it into practice. Guys are sponging down, cold towels, water, freeze pops, I mean there's a method to all of it."
Position group helmet decals build camaraderie
Northwestern's equipment staff has come up with an interesting new spin on fall camp, creating unique helmet decals for each position group. Defensive linemen, for example, wear an interlocking CG, for Chain Gang, on their helmets (see Jaylen Pate's Instragram post above), while linebackers sport a lightning bolt and lock.
The stickers have been a hit with the players.
"Our equipment staff was having fun with the guys and our guys were fired up about them," Braun said. "There's been some some competitive banter and those logos on the helmet has played into that, it is exactly what you want in fall camp."
Alumni have come back to support the team and talk to players
Braun confirmed that the team has had several alums in the building and at practice but declined to share who the players were, or details of those conversations. He said he was excited and enthusiastic to have them back in the building to support the current players.
Running back Cam Porter agreed.
"It's been awesome," Porter said. "Since my freshman year, players always come back and enjoy coming back.
"They enjoy giving us knowledge because they've been in our shoes and they've experienced what we experienced."
Johnson still learning in his sixth season
Wide receiver Camron Johnson is in his sixth season after spending four years at Vanderbilt, and then last season at Arizona State. But he said he's still picking up new stuff and has learned a ton from new wide receivers coach Armon Binns, even with all of those games under his belt.
"Coach Binns has been awesome," Johnson said. "He's taught me a lot where you might think that as a sixth year guy, you might have the attitude that you have it all figured out.
"But I come in ready to learn every day and Coach Binns is able to make you a really complete wide receiver."
Johnson is by far the most experienced player in Northwestern's wide receivers room, with 134 catches for 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.
Players said why they chose to stay at Northwestern
The InsideZone's Matt Fortuna asked players why they chose to stay at NU rather than transfer out, each player gave a unique response:
McLaughlin: "The guys in the locker room, without a doubt. Those guys have been there from the minute I stepped on campus my freshman year. I don't know what I would do without some of those guys who I formed relationships with. Some of the older D linemen like Joe Spivak or Trevor Kent, they taught me some serious things that you can't [get] any other place... I've formed bonds that will last forever. That's the biggest reason I stayed."
Johnson: "For me, having gone through something like this before [coaching changes at both Vanderbilt and Arizona State], the guys in the room and the whole support staff, everybody had conviction that we're going to get through this together. We're going to make this a successful season regardless. That was something that I hadn't seen in other schools whenever you go through coaching changes, people splinter off, stuff like that... For any team I've been on in my six years, this team is as close as any I've been a part of. It was a no-brainer to stay and be with these guys and enjoy my last year."
Porter: "Cam [Johnson] kind of hit the nail on the head. It was a no-brainer. We came together and made a decision that we're going to try and make this a special season."