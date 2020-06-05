Rochester (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Matt Baker (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is holding a handful of scholarship offers this early summer and added his latest offer from in state Eastern Illinois University. Baker checks in and recaps his latest recruiting and more here.

"My latest offer is from Eastern Illinois," Baker said. "I have offers now from EIU, Austin Peay and also Murray State."

Baker, who played wide receiver, tight end and defensive end for Class 5A state champion Rochester and head coach Derek Leonard filled us in on his impression of EIU.

"I love Eastern Illinois and I have a lot of connection to the school. Some of my coaches went to EIU and I've heard a lot of good things about the school and the football program. I'm looking forward to meeting the coaches at EIU in person and get to see the school sometime soon. I haven't seen the school in person yet but I'm going to do that as soon as we are allowed to visit college campuses."

Baker has also drawing recruiting attention for a few new schools this summer.

"Besides the schools I already have offers from (EIU/Austin Peay and Murray State) I've also been in touch with the coaches from Bryant, Furman and a few other schools this summer. A lot of those schools wanted to see me at camps this summer and some of them planned to make in school visits before COVID-19 struck."

So does Baker have a position of choice for the next level?

"That's a really good question. I feel I can play anywhere on the field. I've played receiver, tight end, fullback along with playing defensive end, inside linebacker and also outside linebacker. EIU likes me as a super back recruit for them and others have talked about me playing tight end. It's like trying to pick which kid is your favorite I guess and I'll play anywhere."

In the meantime, Baker will stay the course this summer and prepare for his 2020 senior season.

"So far I'm just working out and focusing on improving my speed and staying busy and getting ready for football. I've been just trying to get more work in along with going on bike rides and swimming at my neighbor's house. Hopefully we can get back to having team camp with my team soon."

