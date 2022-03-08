TE/DE Davies is one to watch

Yorkville (Ill.) junior tight end/defensive end prospect Jake Davies (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) is an impressive athlete who has been making a name for himself this off season taking part in various camp and showcase events. Davies checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, spring visit plans and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was at South Dakota State over the weekend for a junior day visit," Davies said. "It was a pretty long drive out to South Dakota State but it was a good overall visit and I'm planning to make more visits this spring."

Davies, who played both defensive end and tight end for Yorkville recapped his weekend junior day experience at South Dakota State.

"My parents and I made the drive to South Dakota State and it's about a 9 hour phone drive from home. I had a really good visit to SDSU and they have a really nice indoor facility along with some great facilities and the overall set up at SDSU is impressive. I was in the defensive linemen group on the visit and I was able to talk with Coach (Christian) Smith and we discussed the defensive line and about the overall defense. I was impressed at how well the coaches and the players get along. SDSU has a great family feel and it's just a good vibe and atmosphere overall."

Davies also filled us in on which school have been in contact with him this late winter.

"Besides South Dakota State I've also been in touch with the coaches from North Dakota State, Murray State, Miami of Ohio, Illinois State, Wyoming plus NIU. I've been invited by all of those schools to come out and visit them this spring. The feedback from the college coaches has been pretty positive. Some of the bigger schools have said they want to see me in person this spring and summer in camps."

Davies is also set to make more upcoming spring junior day visit plans.

"I'm going to visit Miami of Ohio this coming Saturday. I'm also set to visit Illinois State on March 19th and Wyoming on March 26th."

So when Davies makes his upcoming college visits when is he looking for in a potential school?

"I'll research each school and see if they have my major before visiting schools. I'm also looking at just getting to know the coaches at each school better. I'm also looking to see how the coaches treat the players at each school."



Davies, who will take part in track this spring at Yorkville will continue to work and improve his game this off-season.

"I'm still working on getting stronger and adding more good weight. I'm also focused on working on my overall speed and quickness."