TE Erickson checked out Miami of Ohio

St. Charles (Ill.) North junior tight end prospect Soren Erickson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) is a veteran varsity level player for the North Stars and head coach Rob Pomazak. Erickson was able to make a recent spring practice visit to Miami of Ohio and recaps his visit impressions and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to get out to Miami of Ohio earlier this week for a spring practice visit," Erickson said. "I also went to Kansas State two weeks ago for a visit and I'm just trying to get out and see as many schools as I can this spring."

Erickson filled us in on his Miami of Ohio spring practice visit.

"I had a pretty good overall visit to Miami of Ohio. It was the first time seeing Oxford, Ohio and I was really impressed with the school and the surrounding area. I was able to meet and talk with Miami TE coach Pat Welsh and he's a very interesting dude. Coach Welsh is very organized and I like his approach when it comes to the tight end position. The practice had a great energy and it's just a great atmosphere at Miami of Ohio. I was really impressed with the coaches at Miami along with the great campus and facilities. The Miami coaches have said they have offers out already at tight end and that they are looking for guys they can bring in and mold. Coach Welsh said he likes my film and he will be back in my school in April to watch a workout."

So which schools have been showing interest in Erickson so far this early spring?

"Besides Kansas State and Miami of Ohio, I've also been in contact with the coaches from Ohio University, South Dakota, North Dakota, North Dakota State and also Drake. Those seem to be the schools who are the most interested in me so far. I don't have any other spring visits set up just yet but I plan to hopefully get out to see more schools this spring."

Erickson also reflected back on his fall season and graded his on the field performance.

"I would give myself a letter grade of say a "B." for my performance from the season. I felt I was able to really improve my blocking last season compared to the spring season. I also played with a lot more aggressiveness last fall and I want to continue to play with a lot of energy and stay aggressive. I'm working on improving my overall footwork and my technique in run blocking along with just working on running better routes."