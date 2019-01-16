Aurora (Ill.) Metea Valley junior tight end prospect Austin Frederick (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) has been on several college recruiting radar screens for the past year plus. Frederick checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"The winter has been going well for me," Frederick said. "I've been just lifting and working on improving my overall game. We also just hired a new head coach (John Parpet Jr.) and we had a meeting with him and it went great."

Frederick recapped his latest recruiting news.

"The coaches from Western Michigan was in school in December and said that they would be back later this month. I've also been in contact with the coaches from NIU and also Central Michigan was in school recently. I've been getting mail from Iowa, Michigan State and Kentucky and a few other schools have started to follow me on Twitter. I also camped this past summer at Iowa and Wisconsin."

Fredreick also filled us in on what he needs to improve in his game this off season.

"Adding more weight has been a big focus for me and it's been going well. I'm up to 210 pounds now and my goal is to get to say 215-220 pounds by kickoff. I've been doing a lot of lifting plus I really changed my diet. I always would skip breakfast but I get up earlier and have a good breakfast along with eating a big lunch plus a lot more snacks like peanut butter. I've been working with my coaches at school on improving my overall speed and just getting faster."

Does Frederick have a dream school?

"I would say that my dream school is either Iowa or Wisconsin. I just always have liked both schools. The player I admire is Troy Fumagalli who played at Waubonsie Valley, Wisconsin and now with Denver. He's had a big impact on me and he comes out to our practices once in a while."

