Springfield (Ill.) 2024 tight end recruit Paul Hartman III (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is a name on the rise this late spring. Hartman III, who plays quarterback for the Spring Senators has been drawing more and more recruiting looks and now scholarship offers as a tight end/wide receiver recruit. Hartmann III just added his latest offer from Marshall University and breaks down his latest offer and more in this recruiting update.

"A few days ago one of the coaches from Marshall reached out to me over the phone and offered me a scholarship," Hartman III said. "The offer sort of came out of nowhere to be honest. They like me as a tight end recruit and most of the schools recruiting me like me as either a tight end or receiver."

Hartman III, who is a three sport athlete at Springfield (football/basketball/track) is also holding a few additional offers this late spring along with drawing more and more attention.

"I also have an offer from UAB (University of Alabama Birmingham) and also an offer from (D2) Notre Dame College. A lot of college coaches have been in school this spring and also also following me and staying in touch. Several college coaches have said that they want to see me in a camp this summer so they can get a chance to work with me. I'm excited to go out this summer and show those coaches what I can do."

So where will Hartman III camp this coming summer?

"I'm planning to camp this weekend at Drake. I'm also going to the Lindenwood mega camp along with the Northwestern Showcase camp. I'm also sure I'll fit in a few other camps soon and I'm trying to sort it all out now. Some schools like Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion have recently invited me to come out to a camp and several schools have also invited me."

Hartman III is also getting excited for his upcoming senior season.

"It's going to be a very exciting season for us. We have a really strong senior class and also the underclassmen classes also have a lot of talented kids moving up."

Paul Hartman III has scholarship offers from Marshall and UAB.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today