TE Hawkins is remaining busy
Lemont (Ill.) junior tight end prospect Nick Hawkins (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) wrapped up his 2021 junior football season and rolled immediately to basketball season this winter. Hawkins checks in and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news