Geneseo (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Luke Johnsen (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) has always had a very close connection and relationship with his family and friends. When it came to Johnsen's football recruiting process, staying closer to home was always a big factor in his process. Johnson made his dream of playing Division 1 football and staying close to his family come true and gave Western Illinois University

"WIU has really recruited me for a long time and they have always stuck by me," Johnson said. "They (WIU) offered me a scholarship early then after I camped with them on Tuesday we sat down with the coaches afterwards and talked and I committed to WIU."

While Johnsen, who drew recruiting attention as both tight end and as an offensive linemen revealed the importance to him to remain closer to home in college.

"I've always wanted to be able to stay closer to home so my family and friends can come and watch me play. My family has really supported me for so long with football and just being able to stay closer to home, play in front of them and also play D1 football is really everything I was looking for in my recruiting process. I had a great talk with WIU head coach Myers Hendrickson and his passion and excitement for WIU football and where he wants to take the football program is really exciting. The coaches at WIU are great people and I just love the mentality of everyone on the WIU football program. It's a great fit for me and I'm just really excited about my decision."

So which other schools did Johnsen consider before committing to Western Illinois?

"I really looked hard at Northwest Missouri State (D2) and they also recruited me pretty hard and gave em a lot of things to think about. I also started getting some later recruiting interest from SIU and I also started to look harder at them. In the end WIU just has always felt like home to me and it's where I want to be. WIU always have just showed me a lot of love and it's a great fit for me. The WIU coaches always reached out to me and stayed in touch and truly showed me that they cared about me."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Johnsen?

""Just seeing other kids get offers from schools who also recruited you....and getting caught up in those processes. Overall I really enjoyed the recruiting process. I met some great people and had some really fun experiences."

Luke Johnsen is verbally committed toWestern Illinois University.

