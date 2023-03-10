Elmhurst (Ill.) IC College Prep junior three star ranked tight end recruit Eric Karner (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) was seeing his recruiting stock take off in a major way this month. However, all of the schools lining up for his services will need to pull back after Karner made an unofficial visit then committed to Purdue. Karner discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I made a visit to Purdue with my Mom and I just loved it there," Karner said. "I knew on my visit to Purdue that I found the school to call home and I didn't see the need to keep looking at other schools so I committed."

Karner discussed what stood out to him on his Purdue visit and convinced him to give the Boilermakers his eventual verbal commitment.

"The moment we stepped out of the car at Purdue the coaches all waited for us and greeted us. I believe it was something like 30 coaches all waiting for us to come into the building for a visit. Purdue offered me right away and I was able to connect right away with the tight ends coach (Seth Doege). We had a private tour of the campus and the facilities and everything was top notch at Purdue. The Purdue coaches showed me how I will fit in the offense and they definitely have a plan for me. I really love the Purdue offense and how they will utilize me. They are recruiting me as more of a hybrid type of receiver/tight end where I can play at either position and get moved around quite a bit. The coaching staff at Purdue was just awesome on the visit and they also played a big rile in why I decided to commit to Purdue.+

So why make such an early college decision?

"Purdue made it clear that I was a priority for them in this recruiting class and that they wanted me to be the guy. They definitely made me feel like a top priority for them. I was able to add 13 scholarship offers in two weeks, and I didn't need any more offers. I was ready to make my decision and that's exactly what I did and committed to Purdue. Purdue offers an amazing education, has a top football program on the rise and I just feel very happy and excited to have it done."

Karner can now focus on his remaining spring and summer football training without needing to focus on football recruiting.

"I'm very glad to have made my decision and to just have it done. It was very quickly getting stressful and I can't imagine how crazy things could get if I kept waiting on making a decision. My family and my friends and teammates are all on board with my decision."

Eric Karner is verbally committed to Purdue.