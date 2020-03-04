Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West junior tight end prospect Denin Limouris (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) had a strong 2019 junior season for the Hilltoppers and head coach Chad Hetlet. Limouris has been able to draw increased recruiting interest this winter and made a weekend visit to South Dakota. Limouris recaps his South Dakota visit and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I had a great visit to South Dakota," Limouris said. "I've been abler to get out to visit South Dakota now along with visits to Yale and NIU."

Limouris, who played tight end and defensive end last season for Glenbard West recapped his visit impressions from South Dakota.

"Overall I had a great visit to South Dakota. I was able to tout the facilities and they are doing some great renovations on the facilities as well as on campus. Everything looks really good and they have put a lot of money into the football program and the school at South Dakota. I was also able to talk with the coaches at South Dakota and they are just great people. Coach (Dante) Warren and head coach (Bob Nielson) spent a lot of time talking to me about the offense at South Dakota and how I would fit into it's two tight end system. The coaches at South Dakota invited me to come back for another visit later this spring and overall I had a great visit to South Dakota."



Limouris also has a few upcoming college visits planned.

"I'm going to visit Michigan this Saturday. Michigan has offered me a preferred walk on spot and I'm excited to see the school in person and learn more about Michigan football. I'm also looking at visiting Western Michigan this spring along with making visits to both Brown and Princeton."

Limouris, who is a strong student in the class room admits that academics will play an important role in his eventual college choice.

"I'm looking to have success in both my academic career along with my football career in college. I've always been very academically focused and that will also continue in college. My goal is to earn a top degree along with playing football at a school which offers strong academics. I know that football will only last for so long so I want to make sure I'm getting the most of my playing career."

So what part of his overall game has Limouris been working on this winter?

"I've been working on improving my overall speed and explosiveness. I'm also playing rugby this spring for my town team along with lifting and getting ready for football season. Rugby is just fun for me and also helps me stay in shape this spring."