EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I AM 1000% COMMITTED TO EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY! HUGE THANKS TO @Coach_Kuz AND THE REST OF THE STAFF FOR THIS OPPERTUNITY!! pic.twitter.com/dg9GWNDFNC

Chicago (IL) St. Patrick senior tight end recruit Anthony Manaves (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) took a weekend official visit to Eastern Illinois University and gave the in-state Panthers his verbal commitment. Manaves discusses his decision and much more here.

"I had a great weekend visit to EIU and I loved it there," Brooks said. "Once EIU offered me it was pretty hard to say no to them and I feel great about my decision to commit to EIU."

Manaves filled us in on why he decided to end his recruiting process and pledge to EIU.

"The campus at EIU was really nice. The coaches at EIU are also a big selling point to me in my decision. I had been recruited by Coach Kuc (John Kuceyeski) when he was at Cornell and once he got the job at EU he called and hit me up and I was really excited about getting down to visit EIU. The opportunity to play for that coaching staff at EIU is just too hard to pass up. I also got along great with the players on the team along with the rest of the recruits. We already have a big group text started and it's really a new start for everyone at EIU. It's an exciting time."

Manaves looked hard at his college options before decided upon in in-state Panthers.

"I had been in touch quite a bit with UNLV, North Dakota plus Indianapolis (D2). I also had PWO offers from Syracuse, NIU and also Bowling Green. In the end EIU offered me the best opportunity and I'm happy and excited about my decision."

Anthony Manaves is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.

