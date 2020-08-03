EdgyTim - TE Rees choses Indiana State

Marshall (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Lance Rees (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) decided to give nearby Indiana State his verbal commitment this morning. Rees discusses his college decision here.

"I decided to commit to Indiana State and I'm just really happy and excited," Rees said. "I just have so many positive connections to Indiana State it would have been really hard passing up the offer from them."

Rees discussed what stood out to him when selecting the Indiana State Sycamores.

"Indiana State truly just feels like home for me and it's just a school and a program that I have some many connection with over the years. My Mom works for Indiana State already, plus I have a great relationship with so many of the coaches at the school. Indiana State is in my backyard and it's that comfort feeling that made Indiana State stand out to me. I looked hard at schools like Harvard, Bucknell and also Eastern Illinois. All three schools had a lot to offer and I looked hard at all three, but in the end the whole fit for me at Indiana State was just too hard for me to pass up."

Rees also admitted that the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the Illinois High School Association moving the football season to the spring played a big role in hi recruiting process and time frame.

"COVID played a big role in my recruiting no question. I was hoping to get out to several college camps this summer and show more coaches what I was capable of doing. The previous summer I went to college camps at defensive end and I really didn't find my fit at tight end until this past season. I was really excited to compete and earn more offers, but COVID ended all of that this spring and summer."

"When the IHSA announced that they moved the football season to the spring that also made me move forward on my time frame for a college decision. Not having a chance to have any game film from this fall I feel would have played a role in my recruiting process. I also gave some thought towards maybe playing my senior season at another school but in the end I just couldn't see not playing my senior year for anyone else but for my hometown and school where I've lived my whole life. I'm really happy with my decision to commit to Indiana State and I'm just very lucky on how things have worked out for me."

Rees is also excited about spring football.

"I'm really excited to get to play football in the spring. It's at least giving us all a chance to have a senior season and while I wanted to play in the fall, I'm just happy to have a chance to play this spring. It gives us all time to keep working and getting better."

Lance Rees is verbally committed to Indiana State.