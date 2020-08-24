EdgyTim - TE Rusk breaks down his EMU decision

Rock Island (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Cole Rusk (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) earlier this month decided to give Eastern Michigan University his verbal commitment. Rusk discusses his college choice and more in this latest recruiting update.

"Eastern Michigan is just a great school and program," Rusk said. "Eastern Michigan has a great family atmosphere and I have a great relationship with the coaches."

So what stood out to Rusk about the EMU Eagles?

"I know that the coaches at Eastern Michigan will make me become a better player and a better man. My dream was to always play at the highest level possible and I get to play for a strong FBS school on a very good conference. I looked hard at a few other schools like Northern Iowa along with Army. Just the overall fit for me at Eastern Michigan was just right for me. EMU has a great atmosphere, the program has really turned things around and it's just a great place for me."

Rusk is now focused on his senior year of school.

"We started back to school last week and it's all online remote learning for now. I've been a student at Rock Island since the spring and I've never gone to school in person yet. It's pretty crazy to think about but hopefully we will be able to get back into school later this semester."

Rusk is also looking forward to getting back together with his team in September.

"Everyone is still working out on our own and working hard. We are allowed 20 contact days starting in September and we already have a schedule. We will be doing some 7on7's on our own and our coaches are also going to hold a team combine for us along with working and practicing for the season this spring."

