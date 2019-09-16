Taylor Ridge (Ill.) Rockridge junior tight end prospect Cole Rusk (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) made his first game day visit to Iowa State on Saturday. Rusk, who along with the fans from both Iowa State and Iowa endured several different weather delays came away impressed with what the Cyclones have to offer on Saturday. Rusk recaps his visit and impressions from Iowa State and much more here.

"I went to Iowa State on Saturday for a game day visit against Iowa," Rusk said. "It was a crazy day with all the weather delays and I got poured on but it was still a great time and I really enjoyed my visit to Iowa State."

Rusk filled us in on what stood out to him after his game day visit to Iowa State on Saturday.

"The visit to Iowa State was just super cool. I showed up on Saturday morning and I had a chance to see the athletic center and I was able to talk to some of the coaches at Iowa State. I was also able to see the facilities at Iowa State and they have a great weight room. The weight room and all the facilities at Iowa State seem like brand new and they also have a ton of tech involved in everything which was impressive. I also had a good talk with Coach Alex Golesh who's the tight ends coach. The Iowa State coaches are just telling me to keep working hard and to also stay in touch with them this season. Overall I had a really good visit to Iowa State. I camped at Iowa State so I already was a little bit familiar with them but on this visit I really learned a lot more about the school and the football program plus I also saw a lot more of the school."

So who else has Rusk been in touch with so far this early fall?

"I've also been in contact with the coaches from Vanderbilt, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, North Dakota State and also South Dakota. I'm planning to make a game day visit to Vanderbilt on November 16th when they play Kentucky. A lot of the school that want me to visit them are pretty far away so I'm just trying to see which schools I can get out to this fall. Vanderbilt is the only visit I have set so far."

Rusk is also focused on his junior season as the Rockets are off to a 2-1 start.

"We are 2-1 and lost last Friday to Orion. So far we've been playing pretty good and we are starting to click. We play Riverdale this week so we are looking to bounce back this week."