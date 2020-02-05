Normal (Ill.) West junior tight end prospect Corey Walker (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) is a big, strong and athletic name to watch this winter and spring in the Class of 2021. West, who also is a standout on the Wildcats basketball team this winter made a recent unofficial visit to Central Michigan. Walker recaps his latest football recruiting news and more here.

"I've been playing basketball for my school again this winter," Walker said. "My football recruiting has been going pretty well and I was able to get out to visit Central Michigan on Sunday."

Walker filled us in on his Sunday unofficial visit to Central Michigan.

"I had a decent visit to Central Michigan on Sunday. Everything was nice at Central Michigan and they are in the middle of some huge reconstruction projects with it's facilities and everything will be really nice once it's all completed. I was able to meet with the coaches at Central Michigan and we also had a chance to talk and learn some tips from our position coaches. I made a game day visit back in the fall and that went well and overall this was a good visit as well."

Walker also made a recent visit to Miami of Ohio.

"I really liked the coaches at Miami of Ohio and I was able to get to know the tight ends coach (Pat) Welsh along with head coach Chuck Martin. It was my first visit to Miami of Ohio and the facilities at Miami are pretty amazing and everything seems like it's brand new. Overall it was a good visit to Miami and the coaches said they would be back to visit me in school later this spring."

Walker also filled us in on his growing list of schools showing interest in him this winter.

"Besides CMU and Miami, I've also been in contact with the coaches from Iowa, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Bowling Green and Western Michigan plus some others. It was a busy few weeks in school and we saw a lot of college coaches visiting in school."

So what part of his game is Walker looking to improve upon this off season?

"I really want to take everything in my game to the next level. I just want to be more dominant of a player for next season and I want to improve everything."

