Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior tight end recruit Trey Zvonar (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process tonight and gave the Miami of Ohio Redhawks his verbal commitment. Zvonar discusses his college decision and why he committed to the Redhawks in this breaking recruiting update.

"The overall culture at Miami (Ohio) both within the football program along with the culture of the school are big reasons why I decided to commit," Zvonar said. "We made a second visit to the campus and this time it was a much more involved visit. I came away feeling great about everything at Miami and I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Zvonar, who also considered several different schools including strong interest from Northwestern and Liberty University pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment.

"The combination of the staff and everyone involved in the football program at Miami (Ohio) are focused on winning games and also offering a great education and experience. I wanted to give them a verbal commitment after I made my first visit there about a month ago but decided to hold off, but they made a really strong first impression on me and my family. I went back recently for a second visit and this time it felt like a much more official type of recruiting and business visit. I was able to have long, extended talks with several of the coaches including head coach Chuck Martin on that second visit. Everything was first class on the visit and I just came away feeling great about my decision. Miami uses multiple tight ends in its offense and the coaches feel I will be a great addition to the offense. It's just a great feeling to have made my college decision and my family and friends are also very excited for me."

So what making an early commitment a part of his plan?

"The timing works out great for me and making an early decision was always a part of the plan to be honest. I definitely wanted to make my decision now instead of waiting. Some schools said they liked me but also wanted to see me in person at camps this summer. I just felt that I already knew what I wanted, so why wait."

Zvonar is also thrilled to put recruiting behind him this spring.

"I'll miss some aspects of the recruiting process, but overall I'm glad to have it completed for sure. Now I can just focus in on my team and helping us win a state title this coming season."

Trey Zvonar is now the eight known verbal commitment for the Miami of Ohio Redhawks in the Class of 2025. Zvonar joins Loyola Academy TE Brendan Loftus as the second known State of Illinois Redhawks commitment.

