{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 06:47:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Antioch

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Antioch Sequoits here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Antioch

Mascot: Sequoits

Conference: Northern Lake County Conference

Team Twitter: @sequoitfootball

Head Coach: Brian Glashagel

Assistant Coaches: Del Pechauer, Mike Gordy, Dave Proffitt, Andy Bitto, Jim Rejc, Ryan Shifley, Rico Ellis, Mitch Munda, Mike Karner, Pat Swanson, Kirk Becker, Steve Baum, Ron Gillespie, Andrew Simonis

2018 results: 11-1 (7-0) Northern Lake County Conference. The Sequoits made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Reavis and Lakes before losing to Niles Notre Dame in the quarterfinal round.

2019 Antioch Sequoits schedule

Week 1- @Lake Forest

Week 2- Woodstock North

Week 3- @ Grayslake North

Week 4- @ Wauconda

Week 5- @ Grant

Week 6- Grayslake Central

Week 7- Round Lake

Week 8- @ Lakes

Week 9- North Chicago

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Athan Kaliakmanis

QB

2021

6-foot-3

195

Treshawn Watson

WR

2020

6-foot-3

195

Dino Kaliakmanis

WR

2021

6-foot-1

193

Max Ness

OL

2021

6-foot-1

225

Brandon Reynolds

RB

2020

5-foot-11

170

Shawn Podgorski

OL

2021

5-foot-11

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Treshawn Watson

DB

2020

6-foot-3

195

Ryan Shaputis

DL

2020

5-foot-10

180

Jackson Devaughn

LB

2020

6-foot-4

220

Elkanah Gahima

DE

2020

6-foot-3

225

Ben Wilson

LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

AJ Kutcher

DB

2020

6-foot-0

175
Newcomers to Watch 
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ethan Holmes

DB

2021

6-foot-2

180

Andrew DeBoer

DE

2020

6-foot-3

215

Gavin Calabrese

RB

2021

5-foot-9

165

Shawn Keever

OL

2021

6-foot-3

250

Kahlil Anderson

RB

2021

5-foot-10

167

Spencer Lazarz

DE

2021

6-foot-3

195

2019 Antioch Sequoits Summer/7on7 plans

Thurs 6/20- @ Stevenson (evening)

Tues 6/25- @ Deerfield (evening)

Thurs 6/27- @ Glenbrook South (evening)

Wed 7/10- @ Antioch (evening)

Wed 7/17- @ Antioch (evening)

Wed 7/24- @ Antioch (evening)

Did you know....that Antioch has posted a 30-3 record over the past three seasons?

