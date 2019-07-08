Team Preview: Antioch
School: Antioch
Mascot: Sequoits
Conference: Northern Lake County Conference
Team Twitter: @sequoitfootball
Head Coach: Brian Glashagel
Assistant Coaches: Del Pechauer, Mike Gordy, Dave Proffitt, Andy Bitto, Jim Rejc, Ryan Shifley, Rico Ellis, Mitch Munda, Mike Karner, Pat Swanson, Kirk Becker, Steve Baum, Ron Gillespie, Andrew Simonis
2018 results: 11-1 (7-0) Northern Lake County Conference. The Sequoits made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Reavis and Lakes before losing to Niles Notre Dame in the quarterfinal round.
2019 Antioch Sequoits schedule
Week 1- @Lake Forest
Week 2- Woodstock North
Week 3- @ Grayslake North
Week 4- @ Wauconda
Week 5- @ Grant
Week 6- Grayslake Central
Week 7- Round Lake
Week 8- @ Lakes
Week 9- North Chicago
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Athan Kaliakmanis
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Treshawn Watson
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Dino Kaliakmanis
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
193
|
Max Ness
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Brandon Reynolds
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Shawn Podgorski
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Treshawn Watson
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Ryan Shaputis
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Jackson Devaughn
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Elkanah Gahima
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
225
|
Ben Wilson
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
AJ Kutcher
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Ethan Holmes
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Andrew DeBoer
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Gavin Calabrese
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Shawn Keever
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
250
|
Kahlil Anderson
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
167
|
Spencer Lazarz
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
195
2019 Antioch Sequoits Summer/7on7 plans
Thurs 6/20- @ Stevenson (evening)
Tues 6/25- @ Deerfield (evening)
Thurs 6/27- @ Glenbrook South (evening)
Wed 7/10- @ Antioch (evening)
Wed 7/17- @ Antioch (evening)
Wed 7/24- @ Antioch (evening)
Did you know....that Antioch has posted a 30-3 record over the past three seasons?