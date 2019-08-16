Team Preview: Barrington
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Barrington Broncos here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Barrington
Mascot: Broncos
Conference: Mid Suburban West
Team Twitter: @BarringtonFootball
Head Coach: Joe Sanchez
Assistant Coaches: Steve Galovich, Todd Kuklinski, Tim Norwood, Bill Helzer, Pat Wire, Mike Staudt, Nate Grey, Dan Pohlman, Andy Farrisey
2018 results: 7-4 (3-2 Mid Suburban West) The Broncos made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Oswego East then lost to Homewood Flossmoor in second round action.
2019 Barrington Broncos schedule
Week 1- @ Warren Township
Week 2- vs Buffalo Grove
Week 3- vs New Trier
Week 4- @ Glenbrook South
Week 5- @ Palatine
Week 6- vs Conant
Week 7- @ Fremd
Week 8- @ Hoffman Estates
Week 9- vs Schaumburg
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tommy Fitzpatrick
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
EJ Darlington
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Ray Schmitz
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
255
|
Matt Berry
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
205
|
Nico Kutrombus
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
245
|
David Hudson
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
155
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Lukas Van Ness
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
245
|
Matt Reedy
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
265
|
Dayton Shinhoster
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
205
|
Hayden Kraus
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Lucas Kozlowski
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Nick Barron
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Johnny Podlesnik
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Quinn Ketel
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Joey Gurskis
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
John Roper
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Collin Cress
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
230
2019 Barrington Broncos Summer/7on7 plans
Team Camp in June
Various 7on7's
Did you know....that Barrington head coach Joe Sanchez has posted an impressive 129-55 record in 17 seasons as the Broncos head coach. Barrington has also made the IHSA state football playoffs in 14 of 17 seasons under Joe Sanchez.