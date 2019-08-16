News More News
Team Preview: Barrington

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Barrington

Mascot: Broncos

Conference: Mid Suburban West

Team Twitter: @BarringtonFootball

Head Coach: Joe Sanchez

Assistant Coaches: Steve Galovich, Todd Kuklinski, Tim Norwood, Bill Helzer, Pat Wire, Mike Staudt, Nate Grey, Dan Pohlman, Andy Farrisey

2018 results: 7-4 (3-2 Mid Suburban West) The Broncos made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Oswego East then lost to Homewood Flossmoor in second round action.

2019 Barrington Broncos schedule

Week 1- @ Warren Township

Week 2- vs Buffalo Grove

Week 3- vs New Trier

Week 4- @ Glenbrook South

Week 5- @ Palatine

Week 6- vs Conant

Week 7- @ Fremd

Week 8- @ Hoffman Estates

Week 9- vs Schaumburg

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tommy Fitzpatrick

QB

2020

5-foot-10

170

EJ Darlington

WR

2020

5-foot-10

175

Ray Schmitz

OL

2020

6-foot-3

255

Matt Berry

OL

2020

6-foot-3

205

Nico Kutrombus

OL

2020

5-foot-11

245

David Hudson

WR

2020

5-foot-8

155
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lukas Van Ness

DE

2020

6-foot-5

245

Matt Reedy

DT

2020

6-foot-5

265

Dayton Shinhoster

LB

2020

5-foot-11

205

Hayden Kraus

LB

2020

5-foot-11

190

Lucas Kozlowski

DB

2020

5-foot-10

170

Nick Barron

DB

2020

5-foot-9

165

Johnny Podlesnik

DB

2020

6-foot-0

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Quinn Ketel

RB

2020

5-foot-9

170

Joey Gurskis

WR

2021

6-foot-1

170

John Roper

LB

2021

6-foot-0

195

Collin Cress

TE

2020

6-foot-1

230

2019 Barrington Broncos Summer/7on7 plans

Team Camp in June

Various 7on7's

Did you know....that Barrington head coach Joe Sanchez has posted an impressive 129-55 record in 17 seasons as the Broncos head coach. Barrington has also made the IHSA state football playoffs in 14 of 17 seasons under Joe Sanchez.

