EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Bremen Braves here.

Did you know.. .that Bremen's best historical finish in the IHSA state playoffs was the quarterfinal round in both 1990 and 1995.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Bremen Braves? Bremen and veteran head coach Dan Stell always has talent in the building and also in the football program. The Braves will look to compete in the always rough South Suburban Blue in 2018 and Stell will be counting in on his lower levels that have had winning success over the past two seasons.

Keep an Eye on: Bremen senior OL/DL Charlie Bennett. Bennett will be a three year varsity starter along with being an all area and all conference choice in 2017.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Bremen Braves? 5-4/4-5