Team Preview: Bremen
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Bremen Braves here.
School: Bremen
Mascot: Braves
Conference: South Suburban Blue Conference
Twitter: @graydotfootball
Head Coach: Dan Stell
Assistant Coaches: Matt Verble, Pete Luby, Kevin Donegan, Tom Oshea, Mike Cline, Rey Lang, Amir Ross, Derek Hitt, Brett Mango, Ryan Blackwell, Andy French, Kevin O'Sullivan
2017 results: 3-6 (1-5) South Suburban Blue Conference. The Braves failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Bremen Braves schedule
vs CICS Ellison
vs Perspectives
vs Tinley Park
@ Argo
@ TF South
@ Lemont
vs TF North
vs Oak Forest
@ Hillcrest
2018 Bremen Braves Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Bremen's best historical finish in the IHSA state playoffs was the quarterfinal round in both 1990 and 1995.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Bremen Braves? Bremen and veteran head coach Dan Stell always has talent in the building and also in the football program. The Braves will look to compete in the always rough South Suburban Blue in 2018 and Stell will be counting in on his lower levels that have had winning success over the past two seasons.
Keep an Eye on: Bremen senior OL/DL Charlie Bennett. Bennett will be a three year varsity starter along with being an all area and all conference choice in 2017.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Bremen Braves? 5-4/4-5