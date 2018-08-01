Ticker
Team Preview: Bremen

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Bremen Braves here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Bremen

Mascot: Braves

Conference: South Suburban Blue Conference

Twitter: @graydotfootball

Head Coach: Dan Stell

Assistant Coaches: Matt Verble, Pete Luby, Kevin Donegan, Tom Oshea, Mike Cline, Rey Lang, Amir Ross, Derek Hitt, Brett Mango, Ryan Blackwell, Andy French, Kevin O'Sullivan

2017 results: 3-6 (1-5) South Suburban Blue Conference. The Braves failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Bremen Braves schedule

vs CICS Ellison

vs Perspectives

vs Tinley Park

@ Argo

@ TF South

@ Lemont

vs TF North

vs Oak Forest

@ Hillcrest

Returning Offensive Starters
Name

Charlie Bennett

Evan Karasoff

Byron Lewis

Mo Betancourt

Dontae Woods
Returning Defensive Starters
Name

Jabari Hicks

Brandon Daniels

Tim Hamilton

Charlie Bennett

Cameron Miller

Demetric Turner

Mo Betancourt
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Devante OMalley

Danny Fus

Anthony Aguirre

Germaine Evans

Sawyer Ficht

Malique Jefferson

2018 Bremen Braves Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Bremen's best historical finish in the IHSA state playoffs was the quarterfinal round in both 1990 and 1995.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Bremen Braves? Bremen and veteran head coach Dan Stell always has talent in the building and also in the football program. The Braves will look to compete in the always rough South Suburban Blue in 2018 and Stell will be counting in on his lower levels that have had winning success over the past two seasons.

Keep an Eye on: Bremen senior OL/DL Charlie Bennett. Bennett will be a three year varsity starter along with being an all area and all conference choice in 2017.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Bremen Braves? 5-4/4-5

