Team Preview: Brother Rice
School: Brother Rice
Mascot: Crusaders
Conference: CCL/ESCC Blue
Team Twitter: @BrotherRiceFB
Head Coach: Brian Badke
Assistant Coaches: Dan O'Brien- OC/QB Anthony Malopsy- DC/LB Bob Wilcox- DL Tim McAplin- DB Dan Nicholson- WR
2018 results: 13-1 (4-0 CCL Blue) The Crusaders made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Zion-Benton. OPRF, Warren Township and Marist then lost to Loyola in the 8A state title game.
2019 Brother Rice Crusaders schedule
vs Hillcrest
vs Chicago Perspectives
vs Providence Catholic
vs Marist
@ Joliet Catholic
@ Loyola
vs St. Laurence
@ Carmel
@ Mount Carmel
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jahill Pettis
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Justin Jefferson
|
DT
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
235
|
Giacomo Iraci
|
DB/WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Myles Jones
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Alex Roche
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Colin Smyth
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Anthony Mateyko
|
QB/RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|
Willie Shaw
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Dewayne Moorehead
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
175
|
Ryan Whelan
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Jack Lausch
|
QB/WR
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Denver Warren
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
300
2019 Brother Rice Crusaders Summer/7on7 plans
Richards
Northwestern
Br. Rice
Did you know....that Brother Rice head coach Brian Badke has posted a 51-31 overall record in his 7 seasons in charge of the Brother Rice program.