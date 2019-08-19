News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 06:59:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Brother Rice

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Chicago Brother Rice Crusaders here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Brother Rice

Mascot: Crusaders

Conference: CCL/ESCC Blue

Team Twitter: @BrotherRiceFB

Head Coach: Brian Badke

Assistant Coaches: Dan O'Brien- OC/QB Anthony Malopsy- DC/LB Bob Wilcox- DL Tim McAplin- DB Dan Nicholson- WR

2018 results: 13-1 (4-0 CCL Blue) The Crusaders made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Zion-Benton. OPRF, Warren Township and Marist then lost to Loyola in the 8A state title game.

2019 Brother Rice Crusaders schedule

vs Hillcrest

vs Chicago Perspectives

vs Providence Catholic

vs Marist

@ Joliet Catholic

@ Loyola

vs St. Laurence

@ Carmel

@ Mount Carmel

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jahill Pettis

WR

2020

5-foot-9

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Justin Jefferson

DT

2020

5-foot-11

235

Giacomo Iraci

DB/WR

2020

6-foot-1

185

Myles Jones

LB

2021

6-foot-1

220

Alex Roche

DL

2020

6-foot-0

230
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Colin Smyth

QB

2020

6-foot-2

220

Anthony Mateyko

QB/RB

2020

5-foot-8

165

Willie Shaw

RB

2021

5-foot-11

185

Dewayne Moorehead

WR

2021

6-foot-3

175

Ryan Whelan

DE

2021

6-foot-2

210

Jack Lausch

QB/WR

2022

6-foot-2

175

Denver Warren

DT

2020

6-foot-3

300

2019 Brother Rice Crusaders Summer/7on7 plans

Richards

Northwestern

Br. Rice

Did you know....that Brother Rice head coach Brian Badke has posted a 51-31 overall record in his 7 seasons in charge of the Brother Rice program.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}