Team Preview: Burlington Central
School: Burlington Central
Mascot: Rockets
Conference: Kishwaukee River Conference
Twitter: @CHSFOOTBALL100
Head Coach: Brian Melvin
Assistant Coaches: Chuck Abate Asst HC/OC Kevin Sabo OL Brian Iossi Quality Control Nic Scoliere DB Andrew Vock DB/WR Ashton Brown DL/RB Dan Carlton LB T.J. Gilboy QB Shaq Perez DL
2017 results: 5-4 (3-3) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Rockets failed to qualify for the IHSA state playoffs.
2018 Burlington Central Rockets schedule
@Sycamore
St Francis
@Johnsburg
Woodstock
@Woodstock North
Richmond Burton
Harvard
@Marengo
@Westmont
|Name
|
Nick Termini
|
Kyle Moring
|
Layn Reynolds
|
Johnny DiCostanzo
|
Jake Lenschow
|
Matt Ganziano
|Name
|
Matt Ganziano
|
Travis Schambach
|
Nick Termini
|
Kayn Reynolds
|
Kyle Moring
|
Zach Collins
|Name
|
James Estes
|
Jake Schmitt
|
Matthew Muetterties
|
Luke Thompson
|
Jack Westergaurd
|
Nate Arians
2018 Burlington Central Rockets Summer/7on7 plans
Oswego East/West Aurora Adrenaline Tournament
St Charles North tournament
West Aurora Bug Butts
Team Camp Rockford College
Did you know...that Burlington Central posted a winning 5-4 record in 2017 but came up short on playoff points and failed to make the IHSA state playoff field.