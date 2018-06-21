Ticker
Team Preview: Burlington Central

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Burlington Central Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

To8avafug5gbpm0mrk2r

School: Burlington Central

Mascot: Rockets

Conference: Kishwaukee River Conference

Twitter: @CHSFOOTBALL100

Head Coach: Brian Melvin

Assistant Coaches: Chuck Abate Asst HC/OC Kevin Sabo OL Brian Iossi Quality Control Nic Scoliere DB Andrew Vock DB/WR Ashton Brown DL/RB Dan Carlton LB T.J. Gilboy QB Shaq Perez DL

2017 results: 5-4 (3-3) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Rockets failed to qualify for the IHSA state playoffs.

2018 Burlington Central Rockets schedule

@Sycamore

St Francis

@Johnsburg

Woodstock

@Woodstock North

Richmond Burton

Harvard

@Marengo

@Westmont

Returning Offensive Starters
Name

Nick Termini

Kyle Moring

Layn Reynolds

Johnny DiCostanzo

Jake Lenschow

Matt Ganziano
Returning Defensive Starters
Name

Matt Ganziano

Travis Schambach

Nick Termini

Kayn Reynolds

Kyle Moring

Zach Collins
Newcomers to Watch
Name

James Estes

Jake Schmitt

Matthew Muetterties

Luke Thompson

Jack Westergaurd

Nate Arians

2018 Burlington Central Rockets Summer/7on7 plans

Oswego East/West Aurora Adrenaline Tournament

St Charles North tournament

West Aurora Bug Butts

Team Camp Rockford College

Did you know...that Burlington Central posted a winning 5-4 record in 2017 but came up short on playoff points and failed to make the IHSA state playoff field.

