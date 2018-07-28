Ticker
Team Preview: Canton

Fqmjumuver1s3zcz6evp

School: Canton

Mascot: Little Giants

Conference: Mid Illini Conference

Twitter: @LittleGiantsFB

Head Coach: Cody Myers

Assistant Coaches: Justin Miller, Mike Vollmar, Kent McDowell, Cole Schrodt, Brett Miller, Grant Stephenson, Harold Rose, Cody Smith, Trey Harrison, Carl Fisher, Joe Brewer

2017 results: 5-4 (3-4) Mid Illini Conference. The Little Giants failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Canton Little Giants schedule

08/24/2018* Fri @ Charleston A 7:00 PM Charleston -

08/31/2018* Fri @ Macomb A 7:30 PM Macomb -

09/07/2018* Fri @ Morton A 7:30 PM Morton -

09/14/2018* Fri vs. East Peoria H 7:30 PM Canton Memorial Stadium -

09/21/2018* Fri @ Pekin A 7:30 PM Pekin -

09/28/2018* Fri vs. Limestone "HOMECOMING" H 7:30 PM Canton Memorial Stadium -

10/05/2018* Fri @ Washington A 7:30 PM Washington -

10/12/2018* Fri vs. Dunlap "SENIOR NIGHT" H 7:30 PM Canton Memorial Stadium -

10/19/2018 Fr @ Metamora A 7:30 PM Metamora

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Justin Jorgensen

OG

2019

6-foot-0

225

Jacob Waskow

OT

2020

6-foot-5

235
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Micah Barnhart

DL

2020

6-foot-5

265
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jake Smith

QB

2020

6-foot-3

210

Aaron Evans

OL/DL

2019

6-foot-2

225

2018 Canton Little Giants Summer/7on7 plans

@ Galesburg 6/19

@ Richwoods 6/23

Did you know...that Canton posted a 5 win season in 2017 but still missed the IHSA state playoff field due to low playoff points. Games against non-conference opponents Charleston (0-9) and Macomb (1-8) along with East Peoria (2-7) and Limestone (0-9) and killed any changes that the Little Giants had as an at large team.

{{ article.author_name }}