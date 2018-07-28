Team Preview: Canton
School: Canton
Mascot: Little Giants
Conference: Mid Illini Conference
Twitter: @LittleGiantsFB
Head Coach: Cody Myers
Assistant Coaches: Justin Miller, Mike Vollmar, Kent McDowell, Cole Schrodt, Brett Miller, Grant Stephenson, Harold Rose, Cody Smith, Trey Harrison, Carl Fisher, Joe Brewer
2017 results: 5-4 (3-4) Mid Illini Conference. The Little Giants failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Canton Little Giants schedule
08/24/2018* Fri @ Charleston A 7:00 PM Charleston -
08/31/2018* Fri @ Macomb A 7:30 PM Macomb -
09/07/2018* Fri @ Morton A 7:30 PM Morton -
09/14/2018* Fri vs. East Peoria H 7:30 PM Canton Memorial Stadium -
09/21/2018* Fri @ Pekin A 7:30 PM Pekin -
09/28/2018* Fri vs. Limestone "HOMECOMING" H 7:30 PM Canton Memorial Stadium -
10/05/2018* Fri @ Washington A 7:30 PM Washington -
10/12/2018* Fri vs. Dunlap "SENIOR NIGHT" H 7:30 PM Canton Memorial Stadium -
10/19/2018 Fr @ Metamora A 7:30 PM Metamora
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Justin Jorgensen
|
OG
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Jacob Waskow
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
235
|
Micah Barnhart
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
265
|
Jake Smith
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Aaron Evans
|
OL/DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
225
2018 Canton Little Giants Summer/7on7 plans
@ Galesburg 6/19
@ Richwoods 6/23
Did you know...that Canton posted a 5 win season in 2017 but still missed the IHSA state playoff field due to low playoff points. Games against non-conference opponents Charleston (0-9) and Macomb (1-8) along with East Peoria (2-7) and Limestone (0-9) and killed any changes that the Little Giants had as an at large team.