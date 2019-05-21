News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 07:20:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Carmel

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Carmel Catholic Corsairs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Vw9rodz3bt57ed7nkn2q
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Sean Bates

OL

2020

David Garcia

OL

2020

Jermaine Moore

WR/RB

2020

Abe Ptasienski

OL

2020

Will McCorkle Harper

RB

2021

Jon Buckley

WR

2022
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Brock Deardorf

DB

2020

Mitch Geier

LB

2020

Omar Quiroz Jason

LB

2020

Jalen Burton

DB

2021

Matt Marti

DB

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Danny Graunke

LB

2020

Kyle Heinz

LB

2021

Tyler Lennon

TE

2021

School: Carmel

Mascot: Corsairs

Conference: Mega Catholic Conference (ESCC/CCL)

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Blake Annen

Assistant Coaches: Byron Dawkins, Kristof Ifkovits, Jason McKie, Johnny Knox, Keith Woodson, Tyler Lees, Vince Nardiello, Kevin Brogan, Nate Bargar

2018 results: 4-5 (4-3) East Suburban Catholic Conference. The Corsairs failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA football state playoff field.

2019 Carmel Corsairs schedule

vs Libertyville

@ St Charles East

vs DePaul Prep

vs St Patrick's

@ Providence

@ Marian Central Catholic

@Joliet Catholic

vs Brother Rice

@ Saint Viator

2019 Carmel Corsairs Summer and 7on7 team plans

TBA

Did you know....that Carmel won the 2003 Class 6A state title beating Bloomington 54-26 to capture a perfect 14-0 season.

