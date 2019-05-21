Team Preview: Carmel
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Carmel Catholic Corsairs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Sean Bates
|
OL
|
2020
|
David Garcia
|
OL
|
2020
|
Jermaine Moore
|
WR/RB
|
2020
|
Abe Ptasienski
|
OL
|
2020
|
Will McCorkle Harper
|
RB
|
2021
|
Jon Buckley
|
WR
|
2022
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Brock Deardorf
|
DB
|
2020
|
Mitch Geier
|
LB
|
2020
|
Omar Quiroz Jason
|
LB
|
2020
|
Jalen Burton
|
DB
|
2021
|
Matt Marti
|
DB
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Danny Graunke
|
LB
|
2020
|
Kyle Heinz
|
LB
|
2021
|
Tyler Lennon
|
TE
|
2021
School: Carmel
Mascot: Corsairs
Conference: Mega Catholic Conference (ESCC/CCL)
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Blake Annen
Assistant Coaches: Byron Dawkins, Kristof Ifkovits, Jason McKie, Johnny Knox, Keith Woodson, Tyler Lees, Vince Nardiello, Kevin Brogan, Nate Bargar
2018 results: 4-5 (4-3) East Suburban Catholic Conference. The Corsairs failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA football state playoff field.
2019 Carmel Corsairs schedule
vs Libertyville
@ St Charles East
vs DePaul Prep
vs St Patrick's
@ Providence
@ Marian Central Catholic
@Joliet Catholic
vs Brother Rice
@ Saint Viator
2019 Carmel Corsairs Summer and 7on7 team plans
TBA
Did you know....that Carmel won the 2003 Class 6A state title beating Bloomington 54-26 to capture a perfect 14-0 season.