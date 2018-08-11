Ticker
Team Preview: Carrollton

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Carrollton Hawks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Photo courtesy of Riverbender.com

School: Carrollton

Mascot: Hawks

Conference: Western Illinois Valley South Conference

Head Coach: Nick Flowers

Assistant Coaches: Rodney Flowers Jordan Harr Luke Spainhoward Derek McGowen Jacob Smith Paul Kesinger Zach Duba Kurtis Weber

2017 results: 10-2 (5-0) WIAC South Conference. The Hawks made the Class 1A state playoffs and defeated Madison and Camp Point before losing to Tuscola in quarterfinal action.

2018 Carrollton Hawks schedule

vs Triopia

@ Beadstown

vs Hardin Calhoun

@ Greenfield Northwestern

@ West Central Co-op

vs Pleasant Hill

vs White Hall

@ Routt

vs Camp Point

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Hunter Flowers

QB

2020

Nathan Walker

WR

2019

Zach Flowers

WR

2019

Isaac Cox

OG

2019

Jacob Decker

OT

2019

Byron Holmes

RB

2019
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Nathan Cummins

DE

2019

Hunter Flowers

DE

2020

Nathan Walker

DB

2019

Zach Flowers

DB

2019

Isaac Cox

DE

2019

Jacob Decker

DT

2019

Byron Holmes

LB

2019

Garrett Settles

LB

2019

Ethan Brannan

DB

2021

2018 Carrollton Hawks Summer/7on7 plans

June 13 7 on 7 @ Jerseyville

June 16 7 on 7 @ MacMurry College

June 28 7 on 7 @ Jacksonville H.S.

July 5-6 Team Camp @ Maroa-Forsyth

July 14 7 on 7 and Lineman Challenge @ home

July 21 7 on 7 @ Maroa Forsyth

Did you know...that Carrollton has made the IHSA state football playoffs for the seventh straight season and head coach Nick Flowers has won 10 or more games in four of the past seven seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}