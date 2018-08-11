Team Preview: Carrollton
School: Carrollton
Mascot: Hawks
Conference: Western Illinois Valley South Conference
Head Coach: Nick Flowers
Assistant Coaches: Rodney Flowers Jordan Harr Luke Spainhoward Derek McGowen Jacob Smith Paul Kesinger Zach Duba Kurtis Weber
2017 results: 10-2 (5-0) WIAC South Conference. The Hawks made the Class 1A state playoffs and defeated Madison and Camp Point before losing to Tuscola in quarterfinal action.
2018 Carrollton Hawks schedule
vs Triopia
@ Beadstown
vs Hardin Calhoun
@ Greenfield Northwestern
@ West Central Co-op
vs Pleasant Hill
vs White Hall
@ Routt
vs Camp Point
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Hunter Flowers
|
QB
|
2020
|
Nathan Walker
|
WR
|
2019
|
Zach Flowers
|
WR
|
2019
|
Isaac Cox
|
OG
|
2019
|
Jacob Decker
|
OT
|
2019
|
Byron Holmes
|
RB
|
2019
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Nathan Cummins
|
DE
|
2019
|
Hunter Flowers
|
DE
|
2020
|
Nathan Walker
|
DB
|
2019
|
Zach Flowers
|
DB
|
2019
|
Isaac Cox
|
DE
|
2019
|
Jacob Decker
|
DT
|
2019
|
Byron Holmes
|
LB
|
2019
|
Garrett Settles
|
LB
|
2019
|
Ethan Brannan
|
DB
|
2021
2018 Carrollton Hawks Summer/7on7 plans
June 13 7 on 7 @ Jerseyville
June 16 7 on 7 @ MacMurry College
June 28 7 on 7 @ Jacksonville H.S.
July 5-6 Team Camp @ Maroa-Forsyth
July 14 7 on 7 and Lineman Challenge @ home
July 21 7 on 7 @ Maroa Forsyth
Did you know...that Carrollton has made the IHSA state football playoffs for the seventh straight season and head coach Nick Flowers has won 10 or more games in four of the past seven seasons.