Team Preview: Central A&M

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Central A&M Raiders here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Au5kghuo6i31lrhphkrp
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Connor Heaton

QB

2020

6-foot-5

190

Jacob Paradee

WR

2020

5-foot-10

160

Keegan Waterman

OL

2020

6-foot-4

255

Connor Hutchins

WR

2020

6-foot-4

190

Brycen Burgener

WR

2020

6-foot-2

180

Jarrett Robertson

OL

2022

6-foot-0

220

Jeske Maples

OL

2020

6-foot-2

240
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brennan Simmons

LB

2021

6-foot-4

180

Jacob Paradee

DB

2020

5-foot-10

160

James Paradee

DB

2022

5-foot-10

150

Connor Hutchins

LB

2020

6-foot-4

190

Brycen Burgener

LB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Jeske Maples

DL

2020

6-foot-4

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Height Weight

Brady Patton

RB

5-foot-6

145

Griffin Brown

WR/DB

5-foot-11

170

Christian Perkins

OL/DL

6-foot-1

245

Dalton Nichols

RB/WR

5-foot-9

155

School: Central A&M

Mascot: Raiders

Conference: Central Illinois Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Brent Weakly

Assistant Coaches: Doug Morrell Rob Smith Craig Plain Craig Reed Drew Himes Mike Greer

2018 results: 8-4 (4-3) Central Illinois Conference. The Raiders made the 2018 Class 1A state playoff field. The Raiders defeated Red Bud and Edwards County then lost to Argenta Oreana in the quarterfinal round.

2019 Central A&M Raiders schedule

08/30/2019* Fri @ Westville A 7:00 PM

09/06/2019* Fri vs. Nokomis H 7:00 PM

09/13/2019* Fri @ Tuscola A 7:00 PM

09/20/2019* Fri vs. Warrensburg-latham H 7:00 PM

09/27/2019* Fri @ St.t A 7:00 PM

10/04/2019* Fri @ Shelbyville A 7:00 PM

10/11/2019* Fri vs. Clinton H 7:00 PM

10/18/2019* Fri vs. Meridian H 7:00 PM

10/25/2019* Fri @ Sullivan A 7:00 PM

2019 Central A&M Raiders Summer/7on7 plans

Team camps in July

7on7 at Maroa

Did you know....that Central A&M won the 1997 Class 2A state title along with finishing second in state in 1992, 1995, 1996 and 2001.

