Team Preview: Central A&M
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Central A&M Raiders here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Connor Heaton
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
190
|
Jacob Paradee
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Keegan Waterman
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
255
|
Connor Hutchins
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
190
|
Brycen Burgener
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Jarrett Robertson
|
OL
|
2022
|
6-foot-0
|
220
|
Jeske Maples
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brennan Simmons
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
180
|
Jacob Paradee
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
James Paradee
|
DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
150
|
Connor Hutchins
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
190
|
Brycen Burgener
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Jeske Maples
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Brady Patton
|
RB
|
5-foot-6
|
145
|
Griffin Brown
|
WR/DB
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Christian Perkins
|
OL/DL
|
6-foot-1
|
245
|
Dalton Nichols
|
RB/WR
|
5-foot-9
|
155
School: Central A&M
Mascot: Raiders
Conference: Central Illinois Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Brent Weakly
Assistant Coaches: Doug Morrell Rob Smith Craig Plain Craig Reed Drew Himes Mike Greer
2018 results: 8-4 (4-3) Central Illinois Conference. The Raiders made the 2018 Class 1A state playoff field. The Raiders defeated Red Bud and Edwards County then lost to Argenta Oreana in the quarterfinal round.
2019 Central A&M Raiders schedule
08/30/2019* Fri @ Westville A 7:00 PM
09/06/2019* Fri vs. Nokomis H 7:00 PM
09/13/2019* Fri @ Tuscola A 7:00 PM
09/20/2019* Fri vs. Warrensburg-latham H 7:00 PM
09/27/2019* Fri @ St.t A 7:00 PM
10/04/2019* Fri @ Shelbyville A 7:00 PM
10/11/2019* Fri vs. Clinton H 7:00 PM
10/18/2019* Fri vs. Meridian H 7:00 PM
10/25/2019* Fri @ Sullivan A 7:00 PM
2019 Central A&M Raiders Summer/7on7 plans
Team camps in July
7on7 at Maroa
Did you know....that Central A&M won the 1997 Class 2A state title along with finishing second in state in 1992, 1995, 1996 and 2001.