Team Preview: Civic Memorial

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Civic Memorial Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

N7iqcd8jz79gtsxq7pns
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Noah Turbfill

QB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Nick Walker

RB

2020

6-foot-2

195

Chandler Powell

TE

2020

5-foot-10

200

Kuron Parchmon

RB

2022

5-foot-10

160

Alec Hamby

OG

2021

5-foot-10

230

Cole Klaustermeir

OG

2021

6-foot-0

230

Kaeden Toenyes

OT

2021

6-foot-3

290

Alex Reams

WR

2020

6-foot-2

180

Karson Miller

OC

2020

6-foot-0

230
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Briley Christeson

DE

2021

6-foot-0

180

Cole Klaustermeir

DT

2021

6-foot-0

230

Chandler Powell

LB

2020

5-foot-10

200

Nick Walker

LB

2020

6-foot-2

195

Keaton Loewen

DB

2020

6-foot-0

160

Alex Reams

OLB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Dillon Dublo

DE

2021

6-foot-3

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Height  Weight Grad Year

Logan Turbyfill

6-foot-3

180

2022

Vinny Cafazza

6-foot-1

180

2021

Mason Schlemer

6-foot-0

170

2021

Gage Thornton

5-foot-10

170

2021

Grant Lane

6-foot-4

170

2020

School: Civic Memorial

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Mississippi Valley conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Mike Parmentier

Assistant Coaches: Rick Reinhart Dustin Devening Nick Smith Jeremy Christeson Max Sutton Mike Paslay

2018 results: 3-6 (1-4) Mississippi Valley Conference. The Eagles failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.

2019 Civic Memorial Eagles schedule

Aug 30 At Alton Marquette

Sept 6 At East Alton Wood River

Sept 13 Cahokia

Sept 20 At Jerseyville

Sept 27 Mascoutah

Oct 4 Highland

Oct 11 At Waterloo

Oct 18 At Triad

Oct 25 Taylorville

2019 Civic Memorial Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know...that Civic Memorial best finish in the IHSA state football playoffs has been the quarterfinal round. The Eagles have played in the quarterfinal round in 1984, 1995 and in 2005.

