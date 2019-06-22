Team Preview: Civic Memorial
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Noah Turbfill
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Nick Walker
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
195
|
Chandler Powell
|
TE
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Kuron Parchmon
|
RB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Alec Hamby
|
OG
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Cole Klaustermeir
|
OG
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
Kaeden Toenyes
|
OT
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
290
|
Alex Reams
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Karson Miller
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Briley Christeson
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Cole Klaustermeir
|
DT
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
Chandler Powell
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Nick Walker
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
195
|
Keaton Loewen
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Alex Reams
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Dillon Dublo
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
170
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Grad Year
|
Logan Turbyfill
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
2022
|
Vinny Cafazza
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
2021
|
Mason Schlemer
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
2021
|
Gage Thornton
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
2021
|
Grant Lane
|
6-foot-4
|
170
|
2020
School: Civic Memorial
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Mississippi Valley conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Mike Parmentier
Assistant Coaches: Rick Reinhart Dustin Devening Nick Smith Jeremy Christeson Max Sutton Mike Paslay
2018 results: 3-6 (1-4) Mississippi Valley Conference. The Eagles failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.
2019 Civic Memorial Eagles schedule
Aug 30 At Alton Marquette
Sept 6 At East Alton Wood River
Sept 13 Cahokia
Sept 20 At Jerseyville
Sept 27 Mascoutah
Oct 4 Highland
Oct 11 At Waterloo
Oct 18 At Triad
Oct 25 Taylorville
2019 Civic Memorial Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know...that Civic Memorial best finish in the IHSA state football playoffs has been the quarterfinal round. The Eagles have played in the quarterfinal round in 1984, 1995 and in 2005.